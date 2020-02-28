The Cube, a garish glass box at Claremont McKenna, at left, and the Kravis Center, a garish box with less glass, at right
Claremont McKenna College News 

CMC changes format of wedding party — dinner no longer at event

By 104 Views , , , , ,
The Cube, a garish glass box at Claremont McKenna, at left, and the Kravis Center, a garish box with less glass, at right
ASCMC’s annual Wedding Party is changing this year. (Courtesy: Craig Stanfill via Wikimedia Commons)

Following ASCMC’s decision in the fall to eliminate ticket charges for all events in the 2019-2020 academic year, ASCMC announced changes to the format of Saturday’s annual Wedding Party.

Rather than buying a dinner table at the party as in the past, all CMC students will be able to use a meal swipe or Flex to attend a special dinner at Collins Dining Hall from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for no extra cost, Chandler Koon CM ’20, ASCMC’s vice president of student affairs announced in an email to students Tuesday. In the past, 10-person dinner tables at the event cost students $300.

There are also spots for up to 100 non-CMC students at the dinner, Koon added. Non-CMC students could sign up for a spot beginning at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Wedding Party will then occur on Parents Field from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. CMC students can each register one off-campus guest online and collect their guest’s wristband between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., according to Koon.

Wedding Party last occured in 2018 — the event was canceled last year in the wake of two student deaths.

Advertisements
Facebook Comments
Advertisements

Marc Rod

Marc Rod PO '20 is from Rye Brook, New York. He currently serves as TSL's managing editor and previously worked as news editor, news associate and news writer.

Advertisements
Advertisements