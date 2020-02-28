CMC changes format of wedding party — dinner no longer at event

Following ASCMC’s decision in the fall to eliminate ticket charges for all events in the 2019-2020 academic year, ASCMC announced changes to the format of Saturday’s annual Wedding Party.

Rather than buying a dinner table at the party as in the past, all CMC students will be able to use a meal swipe or Flex to attend a special dinner at Collins Dining Hall from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for no extra cost, Chandler Koon CM ’20, ASCMC’s vice president of student affairs announced in an email to students Tuesday. In the past, 10-person dinner tables at the event cost students $300.

There are also spots for up to 100 non-CMC students at the dinner, Koon added. Non-CMC students could sign up for a spot beginning at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Wedding Party will then occur on Parents Field from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. CMC students can each register one off-campus guest online and collect their guest’s wristband between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., according to Koon.

Wedding Party last occured in 2018 — the event was canceled last year in the wake of two student deaths.

