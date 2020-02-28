ASPC senior class president resigns, class to vote on replacement

ASPC’s senior class president Love Chery PO ’20 announced her resignation in a Feb. 23 email to the senior class.

“I have enjoyed connecting and sustaining relationships with so many of you, especially those of you who I hadn’t gotten a chance to meet before senior year. It has truly been a pleasure to represent our Class as well as the diversity in our collective values in administrative spaces,” she said in the email.

Chery explained that she needed to step down to focus on her physical and mental well-being.

“This past year has been trying on both my mental and physical health,” she said. “After much thought and contemplation, I realized that although I am still passionate about making sure our voices are heard in matters that pertain to and/or affect us, but I am at a point where I need to prioritize my wellness and invest time and energy into improving my overall well-being.”

ASPC solicited candidates to fill the position for the remainder of the school year in an email to students from ASPC President Miguel Delgado-Garcia PO ’20. Signups closed Feb. 26, and voting will take place from March 1 to 3.

Advertisements

Advertisements