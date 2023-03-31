TSL wins over 20 awards at California college journalism conference

TSL won 20 awards at the California College Media Association’s (CCMA) annual award ceremony on March 11 in San Francisco, marking TSL as a top college newspaper in the state. With 10 first place wins and over 15 staff members represented, TSL took home some of the largest awards for its category — colleges under 15,000 students — including Best Newspaper, Best Website, and Best Design.
Over 750 college journalists from across the state attended the conference, which is sponsored by CCMA, Associated Collegiate Press (ACP), and the Journalism Association of Community Colleges.
TSL also earned two awards from ACP at its Best of Show awards presentation on March 11. TSL took third place in its category for Best Newspaper, pitted against college papers around the country. Similarly, TSL nabbed fourth place for Best Website in ACP’s staff recognition award ceremony.
Here’s the full list of CCMA winners from TSL:
First Place
Best Newspaper: Jenna McMurtry, Mena Bova, Larkin Barnard-Bahn, Jasper Davidoff, Caelan Reeves, Anushe Engineer
Best Newspaper Website: Elizabeth Johnson, Samson Zhang, James Karsten, Jasper Davidoff, Jenna McMurtry
Best Overall Newspaper Design: James Karsten, Grace Sauers, Jasper Davidoff, Anushe Engineer, Caelan Reeves
Best Interactive Graphic: Samson Zhang, Rya Jetha, Mariana Duran, Reia Li, Jenna McMurtry
Best Editorial: Jasper Davidoff, Caelan Reeves
Best Social Media Reporting: Samson Zhang, Jasper Davidoff, Bella Pettengill, Jenna McMurtry, Bithiah Negusu, Clare A’Hearn
Best Feature Story: Ava Francis-Hall, Katherine Tan, Samson Zhang
Best News Photograph: Mariana Duran
Best Social Justice Coverage: Siena Swift, Jenna McMurtry, Sara Cawley, Hannah Weaver, John Paul Ferrantino, Elina Lingappa
Best News Series: Siena Swift, Mariana Duran, Jenna McMurtry, Sara Cawley, Serena Li
Second Place
Best Newspaper Inside Page/Spread Design: Kayla Alcorcha, Lucia Marquez Uppman, Jenna McMurtry, Grace Sauers
Best Special Issue/Section: Jenna McMurtry, Averi Sullivan, Reia Li, Katherine Tan, John Paul Ferrantino, Elina Lingappa, Maxine Davey, Valerie Braylovskiy, Mariana Duran, Rya Jetha, Wally Bargeron, Abby Porter, Julia Schwartz, Samson Zhang, Siena Swift, James Karsten, Grace Sauers, Jasper Davidoff
Best Arts & Entertainment Story: Mirabella Miller
Best Infographic: Unity Tambellin-Smith, Asaka Mori
Best Breaking News Story: Jasper Davidoff
Best Photo Illustration: Clare Martin
Best Newspaper Column: Cassidy Bensko
Best Headline Portfolio: Jasper Davidoff
Third Place
Best Newspaper Front Page Design: Marcella Cannatti, Caelan Reeves, Anushe Engineer, Grace Sauers, James Karsten, Jasper Davidoff
Best Sports Photograph: Abbey Liao
Congratulations to the award winners!