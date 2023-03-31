TSL wins over 20 awards at California college journalism conference

TSL won 20 awards at the California College Media Association’s (CCMA) annual award ceremony on March 11 in San Francisco, marking TSL as a top college newspaper in the state. With 10 first place wins and over 15 staff members represented, TSL took home some of the largest awards for its category — colleges under 15,000 students — including Best Newspaper, Best Website, and Best Design.

Over 750 college journalists from across the state attended the conference, which is sponsored by CCMA, Associated Collegiate Press (ACP), and the Journalism Association of Community Colleges.

TSL also earned two awards from ACP at its Best of Show awards presentation on March 11. TSL took third place in its category for Best Newspaper, pitted against college papers around the country. Similarly, TSL nabbed fourth place for Best Website in ACP’s staff recognition award ceremony.

Here’s the full list of CCMA winners from TSL:

First Place

Best Newspaper: Jenna McMurtry, Mena Bova, Larkin Barnard-Bahn, Jasper Davidoff, Caelan Reeves, Anushe Engineer

Best Newspaper Website: Elizabeth Johnson, Samson Zhang, James Karsten, Jasper Davidoff, Jenna McMurtry

Best Overall Newspaper Design: James Karsten, Grace Sauers, Jasper Davidoff, Anushe Engineer, Caelan Reeves

Best Interactive Graphic: Samson Zhang, Rya Jetha, Mariana Duran, Reia Li, Jenna McMurtry

Best Editorial: Jasper Davidoff, Caelan Reeves

Best Social Media Reporting: Samson Zhang, Jasper Davidoff, Bella Pettengill, Jenna McMurtry, Bithiah Negusu, Clare A’Hearn

Best Feature Story: Ava Francis-Hall, Katherine Tan, Samson Zhang

Best News Photograph: Mariana Duran

Best Social Justice Coverage: Siena Swift, Jenna McMurtry, Sara Cawley, Hannah Weaver, John Paul Ferrantino, Elina Lingappa

Best News Series: Siena Swift, Mariana Duran, Jenna McMurtry, Sara Cawley, Serena Li

Second Place

Best Newspaper Inside Page/Spread Design: Kayla Alcorcha, Lucia Marquez Uppman, Jenna McMurtry, Grace Sauers

Best Special Issue/Section: Jenna McMurtry, Averi Sullivan, Reia Li, Katherine Tan, John Paul Ferrantino, Elina Lingappa, Maxine Davey, Valerie Braylovskiy, Mariana Duran, Rya Jetha, Wally Bargeron, Abby Porter, Julia Schwartz, Samson Zhang, Siena Swift, James Karsten, Grace Sauers, Jasper Davidoff

Best Arts & Entertainment Story: Mirabella Miller

Best Infographic: Unity Tambellin-Smith, Asaka Mori

Best Breaking News Story: Jasper Davidoff

Best Photo Illustration: Clare Martin

Best Newspaper Column: Cassidy Bensko

Best Headline Portfolio: Jasper Davidoff

Third Place

Best Newspaper Front Page Design: Marcella Cannatti, Caelan Reeves, Anushe Engineer, Grace Sauers, James Karsten, Jasper Davidoff

Best Sports Photograph: Abbey Liao

Congratulations to the award winners!