THREAD5 bazaar showcases sustainable fashion

On a typical day at the 5Cs one is almost always bound to run into a student wearing an eye-catching outfit. From oversized retro t-shirts to vintage camis or mini dresses, many students have something in common when it comes to their fashion: a commitment to shopping sustainably and reusing second-hand clothing.

This past Sunday, the 5C fashion club THREAD5 partnered with Pitzer Campus Life to host the Mounds Bazaar, a cross-campus-wide sale on the Pitzer College Mounds. Students enjoyed free coffee from a coffee cart as they wandered the mounds shopping at different student vendors.

THREAD5 (pronounced “threads”), formerly known as PZ Threads, is a 5C-wide club focused on sustainable fashion. The club has a history of producing fashion magazines and hosting photo shoots across the campuses. THREAD5 will also be hosting their annual fashion show on Dec. 2, co-President Bella Hottenrott HM ’26 said.

“We have a lot of student designers from all five campuses,” Hottenrott said. “We provide materials and resources so that they can create things and then they show it off at the fashion show.”

Devon Colee PZ ’25, a student engagement and activities assistant with Pitzer Campus Life, shared her role in helping bring the event together. She explained that she was moved to host this event with THREAD5 because Mounds sales are part of Pitzer tradition.

“When I originally joined campus life, this was kind of one of the things I had in mind,” Colee said. “Something that I’ve always thought of doing so it’s cool to see it actually happen. It’s also so fun to see somebody wear something that used to be yours.”

As Colee points out, Mounds sales are a frequent presence on Pitzer’s campus. Students will advertise their sales on Student Talk, a listserv email that is exclusively for Pitzer students, and then bring their items to the mounds to sell them to other students. The typical Mounds sale involves students selling their own clothing, specifically pieces they no longer want, in an effort to minimize clothing waste.

One of the main themes that THREAD5 wanted to cover throughout this event was the idea of sustainability, aiming to divert students away from fast fashion culture and encourage them to embrace every piece of clothing they own.

“Events like this are important to show people that the stuff in the bottom of your closet or under your bed is still worth something,” Hottenrott HM ’26 said.

The THREAD5 bazaar also acted as a platform for students to showcase and sell their own artworks. Riley Thibodeau PZ ’27 held her own shop where she sold various handcrafted jewelry.

“I have an Etsy shop where I make my own jewelry and I thought that this would be a great opportunity to sell to the community as well,” Thibodeau said.

For attendees such as Amelia Packard PZ ’26, an avid stylist who enjoys putting together fits and testing the waters on different styles, the Bazaar offered a chance to experiment.

“I know some of the people who are involved in putting it together in THREAD5 and I was also on my way back from the library and passed by it, so I decided to go, put some coins in and participate,” Packard said.

With the various vendors and copious amounts of clothes to choose from, Packard settled down on a jersey to expand her wardrobe into a streetwear aesthetic.

“I like to combine vintage pieces, Y2K, streetwear and denim, so I ended up getting a blue jersey because it looked cool and showed a streetwear vibe which I’m trying to get more of — and it’s oversized, which I love,” Packard said.

In addition to the clothes, having a coffee stand there made the Bazaar bigger than just a normal Mounds sale, making everyone who attended feel welcome

“I love the clothes, but also the coffee was insane and it was free so that was a plus,” Packard said. “I liked how the stand made it a nice addition to the event because people do Mounds sales all the time and I feel like having it there and for it to be free made it an actual event … bringing people together from all around the 5Cs.”