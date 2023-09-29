The Golden Antlers open mic night: Just try it!

The Golden Antlers’ first open mic event of the year kicked off with an enthusiastic lineup of performers, covering topics ranging from the trials and tribulations of dating to coming out of the closet.

Organized by Ella Lehavi SC ’25, the performers included Charlotte Imbert PO ’25, Eli Edelman PZ ’24, Julius Skestos PZ ’25, Nathan Chabin PZ ’25, Jackie Owen SC ’27, Aidan Henrikson PZ ’25 and Lily Wellington PZ ’24.

Lehavi opened the show with a set highlighting their take on top surgery.

”So, the summer my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer, it really had me thinking: It’s super messed up that she’s gonna get her top surgery before me,” Lehavi said.

Imbert shared her take on blood donations.

“When you donate blood … you get a sticker that says I’m giving the gift of life,” Imbert said. “I just feel bad for whoever is getting the gift of my blood because this [is] the blood of someone who recently thought that the Bay Area was a dating app.”

Owen’s set struck a particular chord with the audience. She described a “canon event” many Scripps students go through in their first year at the 5Cs – meeting a Claremont McKenna man at a party.

“He’s been talking to my friends for about 20 minutes now,” Owen said. “He’s still there … I’m looking at Natalie [my roommate]. And she’s trying so hard not to punch this guy in the face because all he’s talking about is that he didn’t go to Northwestern and the British countryside.”

Owens also touched on the manhunt to get 5C party wristbands. She compared the chaos that ensued over Septemberfest to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“This big massive group of Scrippsies charge forward, this is like the January Scrippsies,” Owen said. “People were shoving and pushing us, so we get the wristbands and then run out of Seal Court… like the champions we are.”

After the show, Skestos reflected on what he loves about performing stand-up.

”If you can make someone laugh and look at society more critically, that’s something I’m drawn to, especially as a poli-sci major,” Skestos said.

Chabin believes comedy is an avenue to connecting with people.

”I’ve always been a person that’s kind of struggled to find a way to express myself, and finding a way to make people laugh is a good way of letting people in my life,” Chabin said.

Lehavi wants open mics to be a friendly environment where people feel comfortable trying new things.

”You already have something funny in that way that you communicate with people; you just need to learn how to hone and sharpen it for specific environments,” Lehavi said. “Don’t be afraid to embarrass yourself because you can do that without being funny too.”

Lehavi believes comedy can be used to bring people together.

“I think that’s the type of thing that can break boundaries and bring people closer to each other,” Lehavi said. “And that’s empowering.”