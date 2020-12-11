5Cs announce final spring 2021 calendar

The 5Cs announced the official spring semester calendar with the addition of a week-long spring break in an email from the Academic Deans Committee to 5C students Dec. 11.

The last day of class will be Friday, May 7, one day after the original end date of May 6. Friday was originally designated as a reading day, the colleges said in October.

Finals week will be May 10 to 14, no change from the previously announced calendar. Commencement will be on May 15.

The calendar does not apply to Claremont Graduate University and Keck Graduate Institute, who will adhere to their previously announced calendars and work with any undergraduate students who are enrolled in graduate courses around the differences.

The reversal back to the week-long spring break from March 8 to 12 was announced last week by Pitzer College President Melvin Oliver, after it became clear that the 5Cs could not bring students back to campus at the start of spring semester due to Los Angeles County public health regulations. The colleges had originally replaced spring break with three non-consecutive break days.

Jaimie Ding SC ’21 is from Vancouver, Washington.