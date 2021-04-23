Scripps announces immigration attorney Ruth Reese Lane SC ’92 as commencement speaker

With plans to celebrate the class of 2021 at Scripps College in a virtual commencement ceremony on May 22, an email sent to the Scripps community on Friday announced the event’s commencement speaker, immigration attorney Ruth Reese Lane SC ’92.

Scripps senior class co-presidents Amelia Hahn SC ’21 and Alexa Sanchez SC ’21 headed the commencement speaker selection process.

“It was clear that seniors wanted a speaker who exemplified the characteristics that Scripps instills in us: resiliency, self-confidence and a passion for making change,” Hahn said in an announcement on the college’s website.

Lane began working as the outreach coordinator for Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services as a part of their antidiscrimination program after graduating from Scripps in 1992. She later continued work with immigration legal services in Dallas as she worked towards her master’s degree in political science at the University of Texas at Arlington. She then earned her law degree from Southern Methodist University.

“I am very excited to join in honoring the class of 2021, who have had to finish their college careers in such challenging times,” Lane said in the announcement. “I look forward to welcoming them to the bold group that is the Scripps alumnae community.”

Lane currently owns a private practice and is an immigration attorney in Texas. She has also been the president of the Arlington Bar Association and is an active member in it. She is also a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association and a board member for Legal Aid of Northwest Texas.

Lane stays connected to the Claremont College community as her daughter is a sophomore at Harvey Mudd College.

Scripps continues to plan for an in-person celebration for the class of 2021 during Alumnae Reunion Weekend in May 2022.