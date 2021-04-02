Scripps appoints professor Gretchen Edwalds-Gilbert as acting vice president for academic affairs

Professor Gretchen Edwalds-Gilbert will assume the role of acting vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty effective April 16, President Lara Tiedens and Amy Marcus-Newhall, vice president for academic affairs, announced in an email to the Scripps College community Thursday.

Edwarlds-Gilbert will fill the vacancy left when Marcus-Newhall begins her position as interim president April 15.

“We are grateful for [Edwalds-Gilbert]’s willingness to serve as acting dean, and we are confident that she will bring energy, curiosity, intelligence and compassion to the position,” the email said.

Edwalds-Gilbert was chosen for the role after a selection process facilitated by the Faculty Executive Committee and the Appointments, Promotions and Tenure Committee.

Previously, Edwalds-Gilbert served as the associate dean of faculty for two three-year terms and as chair of the anti-racism task force in the W.M. Keck Science Department, both of which the email cited as demonstrative of her leadership abilities.

In her new role, Edwalds-Gilbert will facilitate the work of Scripps faculty and provide oversight in “development and implementation” of the college’s academic policies and programs, according to the email.

Her term will last until June 30, 2022, or until the new president is hired.