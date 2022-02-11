Sagehens dethrone the Regals in double-digit fashion during regular season finale

The Pomona-Pitzer women’s basketball team replicated its Jan. 10 blowout against the Cal Lutheran Regals in Saturday evening’s game. P-P dominated 61-47, featuring a career-high from guard Charlize Andaya PZ ’23.

Veteran guard Kaitlyn Leung PO ’23 led the charge for the Hens with a team-high 15 points on an efficient 7-for-14 shooting from the field, notching four rebounds in the process. Another contributor included star guard Madison Quan PZ ’22, who notched a near triple-double with 12 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds off the bench.

“I think what worked for us against Cal Lu was the fact that we played team basketball,” Quan said. “Everyone was sharing the ball equally, which helped us get movement throughout the paint and find open players in transition.”

Overall, the Regals were held to 30 percent shooting on 53 attempts, compared to the Sagehens’ 42 percent on 64 shots. P-P also forced 25 turnovers from Cal Lu, converting those opportunities into half of their total points.

The Sagehens got off to a hot offensive start within the opening five minutes of the match. After Vanessa Hsia PO ’22 began the scoring followed by a 5-0 unassisted scoring run from Leung, P-P jumped out to a 7-2 lead in just two minutes of play.

Later in the quarter, Quan checked into the game from the bench and connected on two consecutive threes for the Sagehens, pushing P-P’s lead to double-digits. This momentum led Maison Yee PZ ’25 and Emily Church PO ’23 to contribute two-point buckets for the Hens, capping off a 21-10 opening quarter in favor of P-P.

Throughout the rest of the first half, the Sagehens continued trading buckets with the Regals, ending the half at 38-23.

More of the same continued through the second half. Any signs of a Cal Lu run were instantly countered by consecutive baskets from center Amara Chidom PZ ’22, Allison Murphy PZ ’25 and Leung. Both teams scored 12 points to end the third frame.

The fourth quarter followed a similar pattern; both teams scored approximately even totals throughout the final 10 minutes of the game, eventually resulting in a 61-47 victory for the Sagehens.

“Our team mentality this year is to play every game like it’s our last,” Quan said. “Our first playoff game is on the 22nd, and every day leading up to then is an opportunity to get better and push harder past teams.”

After P-P cruised to a comfortable victory against the Regals, the women were defeated in a double-digit loss against the Whittier Poets Feb. 9. Despite double digit point contributions from Church, Leung and Andaya, a 17-2 third quarter run from the Poets proved insurmountable, as the Hens fell short by 10 points.

Despite this tough loss against the Poets, the Sagehens are still 8-5 against SCIAC opponents and third in the standings, and have a 10-9 overall record. P-P will next face Caltech on the road on Saturday.

“We are currently a contender for the playoffs, but that means nothing to us,” Quan said. “Right now, our main focus is on ourselves and what we can control. I’m looking forward to the postseason with a great group of girls to go into with.”