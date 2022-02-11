Crushing hits and opponents from the get-go: P-P & CMS baseball off to hot starts

The Pomona-Pitzer and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps baseball teams each were victorious in their opening series to begin the season. Featuring high-octane offenses on both squads, each team won against their opponents by wide margins over this past weekend, getting the season started in the right direction.

Multiple Sagehens have multi-hit games to swing through competition in 3-1 start

Following a mediocre 7-17 SCIAC record and 21-18 overall record capped by a failure to play postseason ball in 2019, the Sagehens are off to an excellent start this year, winning three of their first four games.

In his first collegiate action, clean-up hitting first baseman Isaac Kim PO ’24 started his career off in impressive fashion, leading the Sagehens with a .538 batting clip and racking up multiple hits in each game. Outfielder David Bedrosian PZ ’23 also shined over the weekend, hitting .500 while recording 5 runs batted in.

The opening day match against Lewis and Clark kicked off with a gem from star utility man Harry Deliyannis PO ’23, throwing a one-hit shutout through six innings. Deliyannis forced soft contact and foolish swings in the batter’s box from Pioneer batters, earning seven strikeouts during his time on the mound.

On the plate, Kim and Bedrosian combined for four hits in the second and third inning alone, driven in by left fielder JC Ng PO ’25 and veteran third baseman Jack Damelio PO ’22. Along with a solo bomb into the center field fences from second baseman Caleb Millikan PZ ’22, the Sagehens jumped out to an early 5-0 lead.

Throughout the rest of the game, the Sagehens tacked onto their lead by capitalizing on errors from the Pioneers, scoring two unearned runs following wild pitches and errant throws from Lewis and Clark.

To finish out the opening match, side-arm throwing rookie pitcher Eric Prough PO ’25 earned the last four outs for the Sagehens via striking out three batters and getting one to hit a direct line drive shot right into Kim’s glove. The first game ended 7-1.

In the first game of the double-header the following afternoon, the second matchup between P-P and Lewis and Clark proved much more competitive.

After starting pitcher Jake Hilton PO ’25 surrendered three runs in four innings, Eddie Rosemont PZ ’23, Prough and Ethan Collins PO ’25 combined to finish out the game on the defensive end for the Hens. The trio gave up four runs over five innings, striking out four batters in the process.

Despite a lackluster game on the mound, P-P hitters picked up the slack at the plate. Straight out of the first inning, Bedrosian began the offense for the Sagehens by crushing a three-run home run in the bottom of the first.

Immediately after the Hens’ defense gave up their first run in the top of the second following a throwing error from Ng, Kevin Lo PZ ’22 brought the P-P lead back to three runs by reaching first base on a fielder’s choice, bringing home the runner from third base.

However, P-P faced adversity from Lewis and Clark in the fourth and fifth innings, scoring two runs in each frame to take a 5-4 lead. The Hens instantly responded via a two-run homer from Kim to center field and later tacked two more runs onto their lead featuring a Matthew Nishimura PZ ’25 RBI, leading 8-5 over the Pioneers.

The later innings also featured an impressive piece of hitting from Deliyannis, who went 1-for-2 with a double as the designated hitter. After both teams earned two runs each throughout the rest of the match, Collins closed out the final two innings and picked up the save.

In the Hens’ final game of the season series sweep against the Pioneers, P-P instantly dominated the match on offense from the get-go.

Despite a solo homerun from the Pioneers in the second, rookie infielder Jackson Fleming PO ’24 responded for the Hens by rocking a 2 RBI double that split the right field gap, followed by an RBI single from Lo.

In the following inning, the Hens split the game wide open by scoring eight runs on the Pioneer defense. Highlighted from a grand slam by Lo, Millikan and Fleming also joined in on the action by generating a solo shot and hitting a 2 RBI single, respectively.

After this onslaught in the third, the Sagehens never looked back from that point on. The game also featured a six-run fifth inning. A two-run homer from Ng and a 2 RBI triple from James Schmidt PO ’23 extended the Hens’ double digit lead.

Meanwhile on the mound, Brett Super PZ ’22 shut the Pioneers’ offense down through six innings of work, only allowing three earned runs. After a solid two inning performance from Enoch Kim PO ’23, Stephan Kwak PO ’25 closed out the game by striking out the side and ended the match 20-5 in a P-P victory.

After losing their following match to the George Fox Bruins, the Sagehens are still 3-1 overall to begin the season and look forward to their next series against Linfield this weekend.

Despite first day loss, Stags crush extra-base hits en route to opening series win

Coming off a 2019 season in which CMS barely failed to make the postseason, finishing fifth in regular season standings, the Stags proved dominant in their opening series win against the George Fox Bruins last weekend, taking two of three games by large margins of victory.

Designated hitter Brandon Rho CM ’22 proved excellent in the third spot of the batting order, averaging an efficient .500 hitting clip with a double in his first three games of the season. Moreover, in his first collegiate at bats, utility third baseman Julian Sanders CM ’24 went 3-for-7 over the weekend and earned a double, triple and home run over the series, racking up 4 RBIs.

Despite losing the first game over George Fox in a tight 4-3 game, the first matchup of the doubleheader the following afternoon proved to be a different story. Starting pitcher Jarret Korson CM ’23 threw a solid five and two-thirds innings while shutting out the Bruins’ offense, recording six strikeouts in the process.

The CMS offensive end got started with a Marco Castillo CM ’22 sacrifice fly into center field in the third inning, allowing the runner on third base to score. Immediately after CMS loaded the bases, infielder Evan Kelly CM ’22 rocked a clutch 2 RBI double to bring in two more runs, extending the Stags lead to 3-0.

After a wild pitch allowed CMS to score another run, William Deforest CM ’23 crushed a solo homer into straightaway left field. The Stags continued their hot offensive trend in the bottom of the seventh inning, tacking on five more runs to push themselves into a double-digit lead over the Bruins.

Despite George Fox’s futile attempt at a comeback by scoring four runs in the eighth and ninth, the Stags remained hot and featured a 2 RBI double from outfielder Carson Bridges CM ’22 late in the game to secure a 14-4 blowout win.

In the final game of the doubleheader against the Bruins, which was played as a shortened seven inning match, CMS hitters remained on fire in the batter’s box while their defense shut down those of George Fox.

Graduate pitcher Ryan Warm CG ’22 threw an excellent game enroute to earning his first win of the season, only giving up one run in the opening frame and throwing nine strikeouts through five innings of play to win his first game of the season. Lalo Beron CM ’22 and Sanders combined to only give up one earned run against the Bruins in the final two innings, sealing the victory for Warm.

On the offensive end, the Stags continued their hot streak. After Castillo came into score following a costly wild pitch, Sanders crushed a 2 RBI double into right field and was followed up by an RBI triple from shortstop Nick Wilson CM ’23, jumping out to an early 4-1 lead.

After a sacrifice fly RBI from Jack Potter CM ’25 ended the first inning 5-1 in the Stags’ favor, CMS continued to put the pressure on George Fox. Although the Bruins attempted to comeback by scoring two runs in the top of the fifth, the Stags countered instantly.

In a two-out, two-men-on situation for CMS in the bottom of the fifth, second baseman Tyler Shaw CM ’24 flared a clutch RBI single into short right field. Sanders effectively ended any signs of a comeback from the Bruins in the final offensive inning for the Stags, crushing a two-run homer into the left field fence to extend the lead 9-2.

After sending a homer into the left field bleachers on the plate, Sanders returned in the top of the seventh to close out the game on the mound. Despite the George Fox offense earning two runs on the utility third baseman, Sanders got a Bruin hitter on a swinging strikeout and forced a soft pop up to close out the game 9-4.

Ending up with a 2-1 record by the end of this weekend, the Stags will look forward to a three game series against Emory University from Friday, Feb. 18 to Sunday, Feb. 20.