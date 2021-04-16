Pomona extends test-optional policy to fall 2024 admission cycle

Pomona College extended its test-optional policy through the fall 2024 admissions cycle, according to an Instagram post by the college’s admissions office.

Students applying for first-year or transfer admission for fall 2022, 2023 or 2024 are not required to submit SAT or ACT scores, but the option remains for students who wish to submit. If submitted, test scores will be considered only “one factor among many” in the application review process, the post said.

Pomona originally suspended its testing requirement for the fall 2021 admissions cycle to account for any disruptions in students lives caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has always been our goal to admit students who we know will flourish at Pomona — the test optional policy will not change that,” Director of Admissions Adam Sapp was quoted in the post.

Claremont McKenna College extended its test-optional optional policy until fall 2022, announced in an Instagram post February.