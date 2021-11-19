Erica Moorer to serve as Pomona’s Title IX coordinator

Erica Moorer will join Pomona College as Title IX coordinator and Clery officer beginning Dec. 13, Dean of Students Avis Hinkson said in an email Monday.

Moorer will replace Associate Dean Mike Manalo-Pedro, the director of the Asian American Resource Center, who had stepped in as interim Title IX coordinator. Sue McCarthy, who had previously occupied the role for four years, left to oversee Title IX at the California State University system in September.

“I am thrilled to join the Pomona College community in my new role as new associate dean, Title IX coordinator & Clery officer,” Moorer said in a statement. “I look forward to opportunities to meet all of you, learn from and with you, and brainstorm creative ways to engage in Title IX work in meaningful ways for the Pomona community. I can’t wait to be on campus next month.”

According to Hinkson, Moorer previously worked in residential life for Syracuse University and San Diego State University and, most recently, served as the director of equity and Title IX coordinator for the University of Redlands.

Moorer holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Oakland University, a master’s in student affairs counseling from Syracuse University, and is currently working towards a doctoral degree in leadership for educational justice at the University of Redlands.

“Erica will bring to Pomona an exceptional ability to make Title IX policy and related legal content accessible to all. She knows how to effectively cultivate an institutional and community commitment to sexual assault advocacy and prevention education,” Hinkson said. “She is committed to working collaboratively with faculty, staff and students to appropriately balance Title IX education with compliance. I look forward to seeing the impact Erica will have at Pomona and across The Claremont Colleges.”

Moorer will be tasked with helping Pomona respond to a changing landscape on Title IX. Six of the Claremont Colleges rolled out revisions to a new, consortial policy in January in response to Trump-era guidance at the U.S. Department of Education. The process also resulted in the creation of a 7C-wide coalition for survivor advocacy.

The Biden administration, widely expected to roll back previous Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ changes to the code, has yet to announce significant changes.