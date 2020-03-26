Pomona College student tests positive for coronavirus

A Pomona College student has tested positive for the coronavirus, administrators said in a community email Thursday afternoon.

The student has not been on campus since they left on March 13, the email said. The student tested positive on Tuesday — 11 days after leaving campus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the longest known incubation period, the amount of time after exposure when people have become ill, for similar coronaviruses is 14 days.

“With the global pandemic and community transmission of the virus in Los Angeles County, we will likely see more cases in our wider College community, and we are conveying our support to those affected during this time,” Pomona President G. Gabrielle Starr and Vice Presidents Robert Gaines and Avis Hinkson said in the email.

The college will notify individuals who worked or lived in close proximity with the infected individual without identifying them by name, according to the email.

The email instructed students who have tested positive, or have been informed by a medical professional that they may have it, to notify Hinkson, and employees to contact Human Resources Assistant Vice President Brenda Rushforth.

In an email to students notifying them of the Pomona case, Scripps President Laura Tiedens said the school will provide information on the Student Health Services website about cases at Scripps, rather than sending out announcements.

“As the virus continues to spread, we should anticipate there will be cases at all of the Claremont Colleges,” Tiedens said.

The City of Claremont reported its first case Tuesday, according to the LA County Public Health Department.

This article was last updated March 26, 2020 at 2:39 p.m.

This article was updated March 26, 2020 at 2:23 p.m.

