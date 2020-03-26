First coronavirus case confirmed in City of Claremont

The City of Claremont has its first confirmed case of coronavirus, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced in a press release Tuesday.

The office reported 799 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Los Angeles County and 13 deaths as of noon Wednesday, according to their website.

“In the coming days and weeks, many more cases will emerge across Southern California and the nation,” Pomona College President G. Gabrielle Starr, Vice President Robert Gaines and Dean of Students Avis Hinkson said in an email to students Wednesday regarding the case in Claremont.

In the case that students or faculty contract the virus, the college will work to notify those who have worked or lived in proximity to students without identifying the individual by name, the email said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a state-wide stay at home order last week, and LA County issued a safer at home order March 19, requiring residents to stay home except for essential outings, and for non-essential businesses to close to the public.

Claremont declared a local emergency March 14.

