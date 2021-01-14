Pomona postpones applications for potential mid-semester return to campus

Students vying for potential slots on Pomona College’s campus this semester learned the application’s opening would be pushed back by a month on Thursday.

The application program, announced in December, is dependent on a Los Angeles County waiver program that would allow 10 institutions of higher education in the county to return up to 500 students, according to Dean of Students Avis Hinkson and previous TSL reporting.

“If the situation improves enough, the county will revisit the issue and, in early February, we will provide an application for those who are interested in being considered for a spot to live on campus if that option becomes available,” Hinkson said in an email to students Thursday.

LA County will only launch the program if daily COVID-19 cases fall below 10 per 100,000 residents, according to previous TSL reporting. The program is currently “on hold,” according to Hinkson, due to “worsening crisis” in the LA County region.

Currently, the county is averaging 151 new cases per 100,000 residents. When Pomona first announced the application program in December, the county was averaging 110 new cases per 100,000 residents.

The application process would prioritize applicants experiencing hardships, applicants abroad in different time zones, first-years and new transfer students, according to a Dec. 16 email from President G. Gabrielle Starr.

Sophomore, junior and senior applicants would be chosen through a lottery system, in which lottery spaces for each class are proportionate to the number of applications received for each class, according to the email.

Students can expect a more detailed campus update from Starr by the end of January, Hinkson said.