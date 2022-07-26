Pomona announces some COVID-19 guidelines for move-in, amid a summer surge in cases

This is a developing story and may be updated as information becomes available.

With just over five weeks until students return to campus, Pomona College announced preliminary testing requirements and COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming fall semester. The announcement follows a recent surge in positive cases among the college’s faculty and staff, echoing similar trends across Los Angeles County.

All students will be required to test for COVID-19 two days after their arrival to campus this fall and continue weekly testing through the second week of classes, according to a July 25 email from Dean of Students Josh Eisenberg.

Move-in for students who are not participating in an early arrival program begins Aug. 27, and Eisenberg strongly urged students to take a COVID-19 test within two days leading up to their return to campus.



On July 15, Assistant Vice President of Campus Services Robert Robinson announced that indoor masking requirements could likely return to Los Angeles County due to a regional uptick in cases.

“If the county remains at this high transmission level for two weeks, indoor masking requirements will go into place, with July 29 the expected date as this time,” the announcement said.

On July 22, Robinson said that 26 staff members and five faculty members had tested positive since July 18.

As of Monday, the college’s COVID-19 dashboard added three more positive cases for faculty and staff, culminating in a test positivity rate of 11 percent between July 17 and July 23. Last week the college reported 306 faculty and staff tests.

Additionally, 26 campus visitors attending the Western Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Management School, which ended Friday, also tested positive, according to Robinson.

Students currently on campus will have more grab-and-go dining hall options as a result of the surge.

Harvey Mudd College saw six faculty and staff cases and three student cases from July 17 to July 24, according to its COVID-19 dashboard. Nine positive test results out of 67 conducted tests resulted in a 13 percent positivity rate.

Claremont McKenna College had one positive case on-campus for the week of July 18 and did not report specific testing numbers. Pitzer College reported zero cases while Scripps College has not updated its COVID-19 dashboard since May.

Masks are currently required at Pomona for those working in or entering the dining halls on campus, but Eisenberg did not add what the masking policy will look like in the fall.

Unvaccinated faculty and staff are required to test weekly with the Hamilton HealthBox clinic, while vaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to do the same. Indoor masking is also recommended, Robinson said.

As for students, unvaccinated individuals will continue to test twice weekly in the fall, according to Eisenberg.

Throughout the semester, students must test within 48 hours of becoming symptomatic, Eisenberg said. Positive students will continue to be placed in isolation.

In a change from last year’s policy, Eisenberg added that families will be allowed inside residence halls during move-in. Masking requirements for move-in will be determined by the latest LA County guidelines.

The college has not yet decided on a testing policy for the fall semester, according to the email.

Siena Swift is a Politics major at Pomona College in the class of 2023.