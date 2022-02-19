Increase in COVID-19 cases at Harvey Mudd exhausts isolation housing

Harvey Mudd College students who test positive for COVID-19 will now need to isolate in place due to a lack of available isolation housing, Dean of Students Marco Antonio Valenzuela said in an email Friday.

The development comes just one day after Karen Angemi, the director of the president’s office, told students in an email that five students and one employee had tested positive, for a total of 14 in isolation as of Thursday. One student had been moved from Atwood Hall, one from Linde Hall and two from West Hall. More had likely tested positive Friday.

Once space becomes available, students will be moved to isolation housing, the email said.

As a result of the case increase, social events starting tonight and into next week should be canceled or postponed, Valenzuela said. Club events this weekend will need to be outdoors with only prepackaged food offered.

The college will reassess next week on whether to cancel next weekend’s social events as well, depending on the amount of new cases. Students will also be required to test twice next week rather than once.

Angemi said facilities and maintenance were currently cleaning areas that might have been contaminated by the positive individuals.

She told students to remain vigilant in social distancing and mask wearing, strongly encouraging masks outdoors as well.

The college “encourage[s] students to remain on campus as much as possible,” Angemi added.

Prior to the fall semester, Harvey Mudd offered gifts worth up to $2,000 to encourage students to move to a quad in order to free up isolation space on campus.

