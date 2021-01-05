Los Angeles County COVID-19 hospitalizations top 8,000

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Los Angeles County have exceeded 8,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The state reported 8,023 COVID-19 positive patients in addition to 295 patients suspected of having COVID-19 hospitalized in LA County as of Jan. 4.

LA County reported an increase of 9,490 COVID-19 cases and 77 related deaths on Jan. 4. Los Angeles ambulances were instructed Monday to conserve oxygen due to an oxygen shortage and not transport patients with little chance of survival — those whose hearts have stopped and cannot be revived in 20 minutes — to the hospital.

The county’s daily death rate over the last week is 184 deaths per day — the equivalent of someone dying of COVID-19 every eight minutes, according to the Los Angeles Times.

LA County’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate over one week is 19.40%, which means nearly one in five people getting tested in the county test positive.

As of Jan. 3, Claremont’s cumulative case count was 1,508, up from 1,197 cases two weeks ago. The case rate per 100,000 residents is 4,133.

Southern California remains at zero percent ICU availability as the region remains under a stay-at-home order enacted nearly one month ago on Dec. 6.

On Dec. 29, state officials extended this stay-at-home order for the foreseeable future.

Jaimie Ding SC ’21 is from Vancouver, Washington.