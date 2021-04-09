Honnold Mudd Library to allow in-person, faculty-only browsing beginning April 15

Honnold Mudd Library will reopen its doors to faculty for in-person browsing on an appointment basis beginning April 15 pending county approval, the Claremont Colleges Services told TSL in a press release.

The announcement comes just days after Los Angeles County moved into the orange tier on Monday, April 5, and released new guidelines which allow libraries to offer in-person services at no more than 75 percent capacity.

The faculty “pilot program” will allow the library to “fine tune” its procedures as it anticipates opening to a greater extent in the coming months, the release said.

“One of the biggest challenges we have faced in planning for the reopening of our library is the wide range of reopening scenarios to consider,” the release continued, citing new workflows, policies and ever-changing county safety measures which “ensure the safety of all staff and users throughout the pandemic.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Honnold Mudd has run remote services: curbside pickup for physical library materials, mailing materials to users outside a 25-mile radius of the library, scanning sections of print-only library materials, upping efforts to further digitize the library’s Special Collections materials, enhanced tech lending services to support project-based learning (including shipping items from the collection and extending loan periods) and remote research assistance and library instruction. They will continue to run these services in the process of reopening.

Claremont McKenna College has already reopened certain on-campus recreational facilities including the Axelrood Pool, the Biszantz Family Tennis Center and Burns Track and Zinda Field to students, staff and faculty on an appointment basis.