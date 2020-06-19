Harvey Mudd to eliminate SAT/ACT requirement for two years

Harvey Mudd College will be test-optional for students applying in 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, the college announced today in a press release.

“We know that COVID-19 has severely limited access to standardized testing for students around the world, and we hope that this change will remove one area of stress during this uncertain time,” Mudd Vice President for Admission and Financial Aid Thyra Briggs said in the release.

The policy is a two-year pilot program and will allow the Office of Admission to “evaluate the role that testing plays in the admission process,” before they decide whether to make the change permanent.

In February, the college announced it would no longer require or consider SAT subject tests.

Pomona College and Claremont McKenna College recently announced they would become test optional for the coming year’s admissions cycle. Scripps College axed the requirement permanently earlier this year, and Pitzer College has been test-optional since 2003.

