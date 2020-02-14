Harvey Mudd eliminates SAT subject test requirement

Beginning in next year’s admissions cycle for the class of 2025, Harvey Mudd College will no longer require students to submit SAT subject tests, the school announced Feb. 6. The school previously required two subject tests, according to HMC’s website.

“We are excited to make this policy change and hope that it will remove a barrier to applying to the College for many students,” Thyra Briggs, vice president for admission and financial aid, said in a press release. “Our alumni have been transformative leaders since our founding. In order to continue this tradition, it is essential that we make a Harvey Mudd education as accessible as possible.”

Mudd appears to have been the only 5C that required subject tests for all students, according to the schools’ admissions sites.

Pomona College considers them “optional,” Scripps College does not list any requirement and Claremont McKenna College only requires them for homeschooled students. Pitzer College is entirely test-optional and will not consider subject tests.

