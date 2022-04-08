No. 3 Athenas hot to begin SCIAC play, slashing through No. 22 Beavers and Regals for tenth straight victory

Following a comfortable 6-4 first set win, No. 5 singles-ranked Sydney Lee CM ’22 seemed to be in control of her singles match on the road against Caltech April 1.

However, Lee was overwhelmed in the next set, getting swept 6-0, shifting the momentum of the match. The final set came down to a sprint.

Despite the momentum shift, the veteran came roaring back in the third set and outscored her opponent 10-5 to seize victory against her singles matchup.

This performance was one of the Athenas’ many victories over the weekend as they began SCIAC play. After finishing their preseason on an 8-game winning streak, the No. 3-ranked Claremont-Mudd-Scripps women’s tennis team boasted dominant performances against No. 22 Caltech and Cal Lutheran, securing 9-0 victories versus both squads.

In addition to an exciting victory from Lee, her other ranked teammates proved dominant against their competition against Caltech as well. Crystal Juan SC ’22 crushed her opponent in two sets, 6-4 and 6-1.

Some of her Athena teammates followed suit. Rookie Ella Brissett CM ’25 and Audrey Yoon CM ’24 swept their opponents with ease. Brissett dominated her opponent 6-1, 6-0, while Yoon won 6-4 and 6-3.

Gabby Lee CM ’23 followed up with another strong showing for the Athenas, winning by 6-1 and 6-0. In the final singles match, although Devon Wolfe CM ’22 overwhelmed her opponent in the first set 6-1, she allowed a comeback in the second set, losing narrowly by a score of 6-7. Similar to Lee, Wolfe regained momentum in the third set to pull out a 10-6 set win.

In the doubles matches, the Lees paired up in the first match to handedly beat their opponents 8-5. Following this performance, the second match featured pair Sarah Bahsoun CM ’22 and Sena Selby CM ’24 with an even stronger performance than the last, winning 8-4 against their matchup.

To close out the afternoon, Juan and Alisha Chulani HM ’25 won in a tight match in the third doubles game, clinching an 8-6 victory to finish off the 9-0 clean sweep.

Back on their home courts, CMS put on a more commanding display against the Regals the following day, winning by margins greater than three games per set.

The first singles match began with dominant showings from Yoon and Brissett, both pulling off flashy victories against their opponents. Yoon recorded two consecutive 6-3 set victories to retire her opponent while Brissett finished with scores of 6-2 and 6-1.

These performances were followed up by an excellent match from Bahsoun, who only surrendered two games en route to her consecutive 6-1 set wins. Chulani did one better in the next matchup, cleanly sweeping her opponent to earn two 6-0 set victories.

The final two singles matchups featured Selby and Gabby Lee, handling their competition easily in two set sweeps by beating them by more than four games in each set.

In the doubles matches, the Lees again put on an impressive showing by outlasting their opponents 8-4 in the single set. Selby and Bahsoun easily defeated their competition by handing them a 8-1 defeat, while the final doubles featuring Wolfe and Juan ended in a clean 8-0 sweep to complete the two 9-0 sweeps in the first two conference games of the year.

Currently at the apex of the SCIAC leaderboard early in the season, the Athenas are looking to maintain their ten-game winning streak against San Diego Christian and Whittier in a doubleheader this afternoon.