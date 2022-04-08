CMS and P-P track and field sees program and personal bests during SCIAC’s multi-dual conference

As she stepped up to perform her high jump attempt, Caroline DelVecchio SC ’23 was already competing in her third event of the afternoon. With two track wins under her belt from earlier in the day, DelVecchio took a breath, ran up with long strides and cleared the pole with ease.

After reigning victorious in the high jump, DelVecchio capped off her afternoon with a strong anchor leg in the 4×400 relay to bring in another victory for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Athenas. But the junior couldn’t have dreamed of performing this well just a few hours prior to her stellar performance, she told TSL.

“I thought I had COVID [that morning]!” DelVecchio said. “I tested negative [but also] slept really poorly. I woke up really early too so I wasn’t feeling very great.”

Her four wins contributed to nine first-place finishes for the Athenas in the afternoon, setting personal bests in her three running events: 14.61 seconds in the 100 meter hurdle, 1:02.32 in the 400 meter hurdle and 4:01.25 in the 4×400 relay. Her time in the 400 hurdles was the fourth best in program history.

“I probably ran the best meet of my life,” she said.

On the mens’ side, the Stags also proved dominant against their opponents by earning victories in 12 events, sweeping the competition with ease. For Pomona-Pitzer, the men’s team had three first-place finishes and the women had two.

Along with each team’s wins, both sides bagged a handful of personal records, program contenders and first place wins.

In addition to DelVecchio for the Athenas, long distance runner Riley Harmon SC ’22 and pole vaulter Brooke Simon CM ’23 secured top finishes and broke personal records in each of their respective events.

Harmon placed first in the 3k steeplechase, clocking in at 10:58.75. This was the first time in her career going sub-11 minutes in the event, landing her the fourth-best time in CMS steeplechase history.

Simon competed in the pole vault. Her personal-best distance of 3.85 meters served as the second best in program history, landing her a historic spot in the record books.

Sagehen long distance runner Colin Kirkpatrick PO ’24, short distance runner Brady Anderson PZ ’22 and pole vaulter Elliot Raskin PO ’22 all took home gold in their respective events, setting personal bests along the way.

For Kirkpatrick, his first place finish in the 3k steeplechase happened to be the first time he had performed the event competitively. Usually a long distance runner, the newfound territory of dodging obstacles on the track was something he only began to practice two days before the meet.

“My goal was to finish without face-planting in the pool of water,” Kirkpatrick joked.

His record time of 9:05.48 clocked in at sixth best in program history and is currently the best time Division III has seen this season.

“I didn’t think it was going to go like that.” Kirkpatrick said. “But it’s a nice reminder that I can do it.”

In the 400 meter hurdles, Anderson took home first and achieved a personal best time of 57.55 seconds. In pole vault, Raskin’s personal best landing of 4.55 meters ranked sixth in P-P pole vault history.

The P-P men lost to Chapman with a score of 82-70 and to CMS 119-32, but beat La Verne 77-66. Likewise, the Sagehen women lost against Chapman 74-64 and CMS 109-49, but swept La Verne 96-39.

During the multi dual conference — where each of the five participating teams competes against two schools — CMS men reigned with the biggest lead, defeating Cal Lutheran 119-26 and Pomona-Pitzer 119-32. Similarly, CMS women maintained a comfortable lead over P-P with a 108-49 win but a narrow clutch win over Cal Lutheran (89-73).

CMS and P-P are set to compete once again Saturday at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational, on home turf at Strehle Track.