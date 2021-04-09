CMC to hold in-person, student-only commencement ceremony for class of 2021 in May

Claremont McKenna College will honor its class of 2021 with an in-person, student-only graduation ceremony May 15, 2021, President Hiram Chodosh announced in an email to students Thursday.

This announcement comes just days after Los Angeles County moved to the orange tier of the state’s reopening plan earlier this week. The county’s health department also recently updated guidelines for commencement ceremonies and outdoor seated live events, a citation in the decision to move from an online to an in-person ceremony, according to the email.

Previous plans for a multi-day celebratory weekend in either May or June 2022 will go ahead as planned for the weekend of June 3. This will allow students the opportunity to stay in the residence halls, connect with family, friends and coaches and attend a “full, additional ceremony open to all,” the email said.

The ceremony will allow for students to walk across stage and have individual photographs taken, but handshakes, overnight campus stays and other events on campus will not be permitted, according to the email.

Seniors who are unable to attend the in-person ceremony this May will be honored virtually. The program will be broadcasted live for families and friends of the graduates to watch off-campus.

CMC will provide financial assistance to seniors who need it in order to attend the ceremony this May and next June.

Students will have to preregister for this event and late registrants will not be accommodated.

The email reiterated that California “strongly discourages non-essential travel and requires unvaccinated, out-of-state travellers to self-quarantine for a full seven days and be tested three to five days after travel.” Those who are fully vaccinated need not quarantine or get tested after travelling within the United States per current health guidelines, the email said. Los Angeles County recently lifted its 10-day quarantine requirement for those traveling to the county.

CMC will post additional information in the coming days on the CMC commencement website.