The 5C Yoga Collective fosters a community of consciousness, balance and shared movement

Looking for an escape from the day-to-day slog of classes, Nathan Verba CM ’25 decided to become a student instructor with the 5C Yoga Collective.

“It’s important to take a moment to breathe, focus on ourselves, and prioritize our mental health — which is not an easy thing, especially in college,” he said.

Colin Scanlon CM ’25 is a frequent attendee of Verba’s class and calls it “one of the most important parts of [his] week.” It is a resource for Scanlon to tap into mental clarity and conscious awareness through breathwork, meditation, and stretching.

“Yoga is a constant reminder to be aware of my placement in the world around me,” Scanlon said.

The 5C Yoga Collective is a community of free and accessible student-led yoga practices at the 5Cs. Through this club, the instructors teach informal and recreational college classes.

“One teacher may hold a class at Robert’s Pavilion, while another will host a flow at the Pomona Farm or the Pitzer Mounds,” Julia Abate SC ’24, the president of and a student instructor for the 5C Yoga Collective, said.

The details of these classes are communicated through a weekly schedule on their Instagram, @5cyogacollective.

“Through the Instagram, members can tap into whatever kind of resources they feel like they might need that week,” Abate said.

Lillian Cowie SC ’26, a student instructor with the 5C Yoga Collective, sees a notable benefit to student-led yoga at the 5Cs.

“There is a kind of excitement when a student is teaching,” Cowie said.

Moreover, Cowie points out that a feeling of relatability and normalization emerges in a student yoga community.

“I’m a student and I practice mindfulness; it’s not this far out thing that’s weird or taboo,” Cowie said.

Another prominent feature of the 5C Yoga Collective is community building. Notably, the collective holds community events to foster a welcoming environment. In October, Cowie hosted an event at the Motley called “Yoga and Matcha Morning at the Motley.” Abate mentions that this event functions as a way to expand the community, as it brings together those who may have never tried yoga before with those who have more experience.

“It’s an opportunity to build these bridges through a shared relaxation experience,” Abate said.

Moving forward, the 5C Yoga Collective plans to continue broadening its community. Namely, they hope to hold a day of a variety of yoga classes with all of the instructors and maintain a regular schedule of diverse classes.

Moreover, the 5C Yoga Collective would like to collaborate with more clubs and organizations.

“There are so many hardworking students at the 5Cs pouring themselves into activist work and art projects,” says Abate. “It would be amazing to build more bridges through a shared relaxation experience.”

A core component of the 5C Yoga Collective’s mission is accessibility.

“We want to create a space where students can feel connected to themselves,” Cowie said. “Yoga doesn’t look a certain way, it doesn’t feel a certain way. It’s whatever it means to each individual.”

For Cowie, inclusivity is at the heart of teaching yoga. She always makes her class open to all levels. Moreover, she offers modifications to foster a comfortable environment for participants. She is also intentional about using inclusive and trauma-centered language during her practice.

Finally, the instructors at the 5C Yoga Collective are interested in breaking the stereotypes of who can do yoga.

“Yoga is still on the fringes a little bit. It’s more common to lift weights as a method of exercise, especially for men,” says Verba. “Yoga is all about mobility, fluidity and intentional movement.”

“Everybody’s body is a yoga body,” says Cowie. “Yoga means connection, like mind, body and soul connection … It’s a dedicated time to slow down and connect.”

More information about the 5C Yoga Collective can be found through their Instagram: @5cyogacollective.