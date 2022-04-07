5Cs sharply restrict activities as case count nears 200 this week

Updated April 5 at 7:15 p.m.

At least 190 people have tested positive across the Claremont Colleges since Monday, intensifying a surge in COVID-19 cases that began in late March after students returned from spring break. Just weeks into loosening some health restrictions, the colleges moved quickly Wednesday to tighten them again in the name of slowing the increase, which may be fueled at least partially by the new BA.2 omicron subvariant.

Cross-campus dining, which resumed just five weeks ago, was suspended effective Wednesday evening, administrators said in messages to their student bodies. Claremont McKenna College reinstated its indoor mask mandate, which it partially lifted last week, the school’s COVID Compliance Committee said in an email.

With 57 cases recorded over the past two days at Pomona College, 55 at Scripps College and 44 at CMC, the current case count across the 5Cs has reached a record high since students returned to in-person learning last August. Pitzer College reported 24 new cases in a Wednesday update, and Harvey Mudd College reported 12.

The 5Cs reported 137 cases from testing last week, TSL’s COVID-19 tracker shows. With a rolling average of 2,078 new cases a day in California as of Tuesday, the 5Cs now make up at least a percent of all reported cases throughout the state.

“As best we can tell, these cases are the result of social events rather than classroom or workspace transmission,” CMC’s COVID committee said.

The increase is putting a strain on the consortium’s isolation capacity. CMC and Harvey Mudd said Wednesday they would begin housing infected students in their existing residence hall rooms. Mudd facilities staff told some students Wednesday that they should be mindful of “the restrooms that have been designated for isolation use only and those that are for regular use.”

About one in 14 CMC students was isolating due to a positive test as of Wednesday evening.

“We are having a week, for sure,” CMC Vice President for Student Affairs Sharon Basso said in an email Wednesday. “Over the past 3 days, the daily positive student case numbers have been significant and additive to the point that we have just over 100 students currently in isolation (at different time points in their 10 day isolation periods).”

All social and extracurricular events have been canceled or postponed for now, with officials urging students to gather outside — preferably masked — in groups of 10 or fewer.

“All Pitzer, 5C parties, and 5C student club and organization events and programs are canceled until further notice,” the Pitzer leadership team said in a message Wednesday.

The EUPHORIA X ONO X NOCHELLA Music Festival, scheduled for Saturday with headliners Cochise and Lakeyah, was canceled after the Pomona Events Committee’s previously scheduled Euphoria-themed party was originally postponed due to a previous surge in December.

Dining halls at Scripps, Pomona and Pitzer have closed indoor seating, while CMC restricted Collins Dining Hall to CMC students only and encouraged outdoor dining.

After a long-awaited reopening celebration for Scripps’s Motley Coffeehouse was postponed until this Friday, staff announced on Instagram that the event would be canceled “until further notice.” The cafe, which reopened Monday, will only serve Scripps students for the time being.

With no guidance mandating a shift to virtual classes, some professors are opting to hold classes online or offering more readily available hybrid options.

When half of her visual anthropology class was contact traced this week, Andrea Zheng PO ‘24 felt like she was left in the dark as to what measures the college was taking.

“I just feel very confused,” Zheng told TSL via message. “Everything seemed fine yesterday but today my class got moved online last minute and [the] dining halls only have grab and go options.”

CMC’s Marian Miner Cook Athenaeum, which hosts several dinners and receptions for speakers each week, will pivot to outdoor dining from Monday and allow upcoming speakers to decide whether to go forward with their event.

“This spike in student cases is ongoing across the consortium, and we need to respond with vigilance and care,” Pomona’s COVID-19 Planning and Response Group said in a Wednesday message to students.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with more information.