Editor’s Note: Recognizing women’s achievement and adversity at the 5Cs

Less than a week ago, Forbes announced the gender wage gap between men and women’s earnings has remained stagnant for the past 20 years and is not on track to close until 2111. On Monday, Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis promised to enact a senate-passed bill that would ban access to abortion pills via telehealth and abortions after six weeks of gestation. By Wednesday Idaho’s Gov. Brad Little outlawed minors from traveling for an out-of-state abortion and Kansas’s Gov. Laura Kelly signed a law that prohibited transgender students from kindergarten through college from playing in girls’ and women’s sports. If the past month is any indication, the war on women and non-binary people is far from over.

In light of the recent uptick in overt misogyny and transphobia, especially amid Women’s History Month in March, TSL felt it crucial to tell more stories to highlight gender equality, women’s progress, and future ambitions of intersectional feminism at the 5Cs and beyond. The stories included in this issue comprise the first collection of stories in a two-part series created by our special project desk to document the triumphs and trials women have faced on our campuses.

While this account is congratulatory of how far women and non-binary members of our community have come, it is doing so with the forethought that misogyny on our campuses still exists and requires an active commitment to dismantling the systems that perpetuate them.

It is our deepest hope that our spread, underscoring the achievements and adversity of 5C women and non-binary students, will contribute to that daily fight to build a community that is compassionate, concerned and celebratory of all genders.

Managing Editor of News & Ops