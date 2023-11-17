The Claremont Shades give a sneak peak into SCAMFest

Ever wonder where the inspiration for “Pitch Perfect” came from? Look no further than Claremont’s very own annual Southern California Acapella Music Festival (SCAMFest).

Unlike “Pitch Perfect,” SCAMFest is not a competition but rather a music festival featuring different genres and styles of acapella. The concert features all acapella groups at the 5Cs as well from schools such as UCLA, UC Davis, USC and more.

Proud hosts the Claremont Shades put SCAMfest together every year. Co-Presidents Jo Keyser PO ’26 and Lucy Kirkpatrick PO ’24 expressed their excitement at seeing everything come together for this weekend and gave a sneak peek on what to expect from the Shades’ performance.

“I think this year we did focus on incorporating at least one kind of pop song that people would really know and kind of get excited for and that’s what we are opening with, which is really exciting that will get the audience hyped up,” Keyser said. “Then we’re doing a song that maybe less people know but it’s still kind of well known but has very strong energy.”

Each acapella group will have a different type of genre and style when performing. The Claremont Shades have been rehearsing three to four times a week, working on synchronization and choreography.

“We rehearse three times a week, four times a week leading up to SCAMfest,” Keyser said. “We focus mainly on rehearsals at first and then we kind of go into choreography rehearsals and I think all of the groups at least in Claremont follow a similar format.”

Members of the Claremont Shades come from all sorts of different music backgrounds. While some had previous experience in musical theater or choir, others revealed that this is their first time trying out acapella. Despite the wide range of skill and experience, each member loves the welcoming and fun environment they found in the acapella community here at the 5Cs.

“I did acappella in high school, all four years,” Claremont Shades member Simón Solano PO ’27 said. “We competed in the ICHSA (International Championship of High School A Cappella) and placed all four years. It was really fun and I wanted to continue it here!”

For many members, this will be the first SCAMFest. One first-timer, Ryan Lee HM ’27, expressed acapella’s ability to teach values of teamwork.

“The community you build and acquire in a capella is just insane because you are so tight-knit and you have to learn how to trust each other,” Lee said. “As a Mudd student, you don’t really get to see a lot of people on other campuses, so it’s been a really great way for me to branch out.”

Other members described the uniqueness of acapella. The “instruments” you are allowed to use are your body and voice, which according to Adam Long PO ’27 can be difficult, especially in a big group.

“The thing about a cappella is that you are only using your body, you are a group of people and you are making music collectively, with no instruments and no background track, no nothing.” Long said. “I think it’s an opportunity to show how music can be so versatile, and it’s a really cool and unique way to experience music!”

Another member, Aviva Miller SC ’24, said they particularly love the community built in acapella.

“It’s such a bonding experience to be vulnerable in that way. Being on stage is so vulnerable, we’re going to have like 2,000 people staring at us,” Miller said. “It’s just wild to have that collective experience of vulnerability but that’s kind of why I love performing arts as a community builder!”

SCAMFest is happening on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at Big Bridges Auditorium at Pomona College. Make sure to buy your tickets outside any dining hall from Nov. 13 to 17. For more information, visit the Claremont Shades website https://www.theclaremontshades.com/ and their Instagram @theclaremontshades.