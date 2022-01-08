Davidoff, Engineer, Reeves will lead TSL this spring

Just before finals week last month, TSL’s selection committee made it official: Jasper Davidoff PO ’23, Anushe Engineer SC ’22 and Caelan Reeves CM ’24 will lead the Claremont Colleges’ newspaper as its editorial board for the spring 2022 semester.

Davidoff, named editor-in-chief, is returning to the editorial board after a term as managing editor for news and sports.

Having worked on TSL since his first year at the 5Cs, first as the crossword constructor and then as a news reporter and editor, he said the fall semester’s challenges showed the newspaper coming “a long way” as it emerged from a print hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The entire staff has been phenomenal as we relearned what it takes to put out our print edition, and we couldn’t have done it without a fantastic team of editors who led their sections with creativity and care,” he said. “This spring, I’m focusing on continuing to strengthen our content and shape our newsroom into the uplifting, accessible space our staff deserves.”

Engineer and Reeves served as TSL’s inaugural diversity and inclusion editors last semester, establishing initiatives to track representation in the newsroom and promote equity in the newspaper’s culture and coverage.

Engineer, the new managing editor for news and sports, also previously served as a news editor, news associate and staff writer. She said one of her priorities is helping the paper grow with the future of the media industry.

“I’m excited to see what we can do with the sports section and photography team, particularly because I think digital journalism is becoming immensely important now,” she said.

Entering her sixth semester at TSL, Engineer underscored that her interest in writing and journalism would not have been possible without her time at the newspaper.

“The stories I’ve covered and the people I’ve interviewed have been surprisingly eye-opening, as cheesy as that sounds,” she said. “And they’ve gone a long way in helping me figure out what quality journalism looks like.”

In addition to developing the diversity and inclusion desk, Reeves previously wrote a pop culture column for the arts & culture section. As this spring’s managing editor for arts & culture and opinions, they said they hope to work on TSL’s culture and expand the voices it represents.

“I definitely want to work to keep building TSL as a community, both because it’s a space full of such great people and because closer-knit spaces can yield some really great work,” Reeves said. “I think arts & culture and opinions specifically are really unique platforms, and I want to help refine the diverse perspectives and takes people bring to TSL.”

Reeves added that their work in diversity and inclusion played an especially pivotal role in the perspective they’re bringing to the editorial board.

Having taken office Dec. 13, the trio is already planning for the publication’s 12 weekly issues next semester, even as the 7Cs prepare to resume an academic year that continues to unfold like no other.