So You Want to Dress: Bimbo

“Bimbo?! I don’t think you can use that word …” my straight, male friend insisted when I told him about my intention to write this article. For him, the connotations of the word “bimbo” are degrading and offensive towards women and should not be used by a straight man. And to some extent, he’s right; “bimbo” is not a word that straight men should be throwing around, but to me, the connotations of “bimbo” are totally different.

Over the past couple of decades, “bimbo” has been used to oppress and degrade women, as the word connotes a woman who is attractive but unintelligent, naive and sexually provocative. This stereotype mimics the one of a dumb blonde, which has also been used to put down women and discredit their voices and opinions. We have all seen stereotypical portrayals of a “bimbo” on TV or movies from the 2000s, and those scenes are uncomfortable to watch because of how dehumanizing and objectifying they are towards the bimbo character.

So how could I possibly have a positive perception and association of the word “bimbo?” Well, over the past couple of years, with the return of early 2000s fashion and the McBling aesthetic, bimbo fashion has been reclaimed and its 2000s stereotype rebelled against. People of all genders across the globe are now participating in the bimbo fashion trend and taking back the word and making it into an empowering and uplifting label for all.

To me, a bimbo is someone who is in touch with their femininity and who doesn’t conform to the binary stereotypes of gender. A bimbo is someone who is comfortable in their sexuality and is not afraid to express it. A bimbo is someone who fights for inclusivity and actively fights against homophobia, racism and sexism. A bimbo is someone who finds power and confidence in dressing in a hyperfeminine way. A bimbo is someone who doesn’t judge other people based on how they present themselves. Most importantly, a bimbo is a powerful, independent and confident individual.

And don’t forget –– anyone can be a bimbo, not just women. Although the bimbo style is rooted in hyperfemininity, it is not exclusive to any gender. Anyone can tap into their feminine side and express what femininity means to them.

The perfect way to reform the untrue stereotypes around the label “bimbo” is through fashion. By going all out and making a statement by fully embracing the stereotypical bimbo look, bimbo enthusiasts across the world are saying: “You can put these labels on me because of how I look, but that won’t stop me from dressing the way I want.” This way, bimbos are making a mockery out of those who perpetuate the offensive stereotype while letting them know that their words cannot hurt or change them.

So, if all that sounds like something that you want to emulate in your sense of style, keep reading to find out how to enter your own “bimbofication.”

The most important bimbo style tip that I can give you is this: On all days of the week, we wear pink. And if you want to add some edge to your bimbo fit, pairing pink with black is always the move. With your outfit, it’s all about different materials, silhouettes and textures. Play around with faux fur, satin, PVC, latex and denim. If you’re looking for an easy outfit that never misses, grab a baby tee with glitter lettering and pair it with the tiniest miniskirt you’ve got, and you are runway ready.

Ah, rhinestones and shiny jewels, what would we do without you? You want to wear so much bling that you can be seen from outer space –– bangles, lettered chokers, belts, rings, you name it. And don’t forget to grab your most impractical tiny pink purse, and never leave the house without your largest pair of hoop earrings.

Shoes aren’t made for comfort, they’re made for asserting your presence and dominance –– so it’s time to bring out those six-inch heels and platforms. Whether you’re going for stilettos or a platform boot, make sure that they are made with some sort of interesting material. How about a pair of transparent heels? Or ones decorated with faux fur? Or ones with charms and chains around them?

A bimbo always has a fresh set of nails, topped with the most extravagant 3D charms, nail stickers and designs. And as for the makeup, you could either go for a dark smokey eye with pink lip gloss or just a pair of lashes and a sparkly gloss. Just make sure you don’t forget to slap on that blinding highlight on all the high points of the face, and you’re ready to shine.

Now, you do not need to have platinum blonde, bleached hair for the bimbo look –– any color will do. All we need to do is add length so that you can perfect your sassy hair flip. Grab those trusty hair extensions or a wig to achieve that look. I have recently invested in black and white extensions and, let me tell you, it’s one of my favorite looks that I’ve tried.

The most important takeaway that I want to convey in this article is that clothes do not define a person: their intelligence, their sexuality or their gender. We all have a duty to actively dismiss and redefine how we associate these labels with the way that someone dresses. Women have been told how to dress to be taken seriously for far too long, and personally, I am sick and tired of having my intelligence and opinions not taken seriously because I don’t dress business casual for class.

Never let anyone tell you how you should dress, and don’t let untrue, baseless and degrading stereotypes stop you from dressing how you want. And to all the bimbos in hiding, it’s your time to shine.

Elizaveta (Lisa) Gorelik CM ‘25 is from Moscow, Russia. She is currently obsessed with pink and black everything, late night solo drives and hanging out at the mall.