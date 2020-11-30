Scripps College President Lara Tiedens to resign

Scripps College President Lara Tiedens will resign effective April 15, 2021, after five years serving as president.

Tiedens will move to New York to become the executive director of Schwarzman Scholars, an international graduate fellowship program, she told college community members in an email Monday.

“My five years at Scripps have been the most rewarding of my professional career, and I will always cherish the lessons learned, relationships formed with so many Scripps students, staff, faculty, alumnae, families, trustees, donors, and friends, and the progress attained during my tenure at this special institution,” she said.

Tiedens said she plans to focus on a safe reopening of in-person academic and residential life at Scripps with her remaining time as president, adding that the college “is ready to welcome students back to campus as soon as permissible by county and state health officials.”

“Scripps will always hold a special place in my heart. I will remain a proud cheerleader, ambassador and advocate, and I know that I will be celebrating and trumpeting your future successes.”

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

