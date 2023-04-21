Scripps Associated Students appoints 15 board members for 2023-2024 academic year

On Friday, April 7, Scripps Associated Students (SAS) election winners were announced for the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year, after nearly 400 students voted in the election.

Newly elected SAS Executive President Lily Dunkin SC ’24 expressed her approval of next year’s SAS board. She is especially excited to collaborate with other officers to create change and build community on campus.

“My goal for next year is to foster a student body based on the values of community, action and accountability,” she said.

Dunkin, who is finishing her term as 2022-2023 junior class president, added that she decided to run for executive president because she wanted to expand upon her role in SAS and improve student experiences through various campus-based projects.

“I wanted to make sure that the amazing projects that are going on right now can continue and that we can create an even better community at Scripps,” Dunkin said.

Dunkin shared current measures in progress that will promote harm reduction, such as mitigating the responsibilities of campus security officers at events, encouraging peer-to-peer check-ins, organizing water stations and holding Narcan training to help students prevent overdoses at the Claremont Colleges.

Blessing Roland-Magaji SC ’24, who previously served as first year class president and faculty staff relations chair, was announced as the new executive vice president. They were also enthusiastic about the prospect of continuing SAS’ work on current campus-wide projects.

“I’m most excited about being able to spearhead or continue projects of the past,” Roland-Magaji said.

Melina Durre SC ’25, who was chosen as next year’s vice president of student activities, said she is looking forward to working with the other officers and improving the student experience at Scripps.

“I think that there are always changes that can be made,” Durre said. “It’s hard on an individual level, but I think collectively there are always projects and things that SAS is working on to improve the quality of life at Scripps. On a communal scale, [I’m] definitely looking forward to whatever initiatives are put forth by the group.”

TSL congratulates the winners and wishes them luck! The results are as follows:

SAS President — Lily Dunkin

Executive Vice President — Blessing Roland-Magaji

Vice President of Student Activities — Melina Durre

Co-Treasurers — Isabella Guizler Bonilla and Reyna Manriquez

Secretary — Quinn Dwyer

Sustainability Chair —Raka Mukherjee

Diversity and Inclusivity Chair —Simran Sehi

Faculty Staff Relations Chair — Abbie Oh Arroyo

Judicial and Academic Review Chair — Kaitlyn Chen

5C Events Co-Chairs — Alex Hamilton and Sarah Paper

Student Organizations Commissioner — Rebecca Yao

Community Building Chair — Geeta Karlcut

Sophomore Class President — Celine Aoki

Junior Co-Class Presidents — Kimai McPhee and Anabhra Singh

Senior Co-Class Presidents — Destiny Rivera and Tara Zhang