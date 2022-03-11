Sagehens plow through Tigers in snowy Colorado conditions, undefeated thus far

Snow pouring down in Colorado Springs, CO last weekend, the Pomona-Pitzer women’s lacrosse team entered fierce weather conditions to face off against the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Despite this change of climate and scenery, the Sagehens cruised to a blowout victory by the score of 19-1 against RIT. The afternoon before, P-P completely dominated the Tigers of Colorado College on their home field, taming them 19-4.

Throughout those two games, rookie attackers Fiona Lewis PO ’25 and Sydney Landauer PO ’25 ran roughshod over both Tiger defenses on the field, contributing by netting 10 and eight goals of the Sagehens’ 38, respectively. On the defensive end, goalkeeper Emily Vomvas PO ’22 locked up the Tigers’ offenses, earning wins to improve her season record to 5-0.

In the first matchup against Colorado, the Sagehens traded turnovers with the Tigers to begin the game, featuring a competitive, defensive battle in the opening minutes. Soon after, Landauer swooped through the Tiger defense off a Colorado turnover and found the back of the net off an assist from Lewis to make it 1-0.

Not even five minutes after the initial stalemate was broken, P-P’s offense began working the Tiger defense. Defensive midfielder Caroline Worthington PO ’23 got in on the action by scoring an unassisted goal, and the Sagehens earned a free position attempt in transition after a costly Colorado foul. Lewis converted the goal at the 8-yard hash mark to extend the P-P lead 3-0.

The second quarter proved to effectively put the game out of reach. The Sagehens poured on the offense within the first five minutes, scoring four goals featuring the efforts of veteran attacker Grace Warner PZ ’23, rookie attacking midfielder Shoshi Henderson PO ’25 and defender Hannah Gough PO ’25.

Although Vomvas ceded her first goal of the match soon after, the P-P offense answered by doubling the number of goals scored in the quarter, extending their lead 11-1 by halftime. Henderson led the way with three goals and two assists to this point.

This double digit lead continued to balloon in the second half. Lewis tacked on two more goals in the first couple minutes of the third quarter and later assisted midfielder Maggie Sweeny PO ’22 to make it 14-1.

To finish out the game, Henderson found the back of the net twice more and assisted another to Landauer in the fourth quarter, leading the Sagehens to a final score of 19-4.

Against the snowy conditions, P-P remained on their hot streak by torching RIT on the field the following afternoon.

The game began slower against the Rochester Tigers, as the stalemate remained unbroken until the halfway mark of the first quarter. However, after midfielder Claire LeBlanc PO ’23 caused a Tiger turnover, Lewis found the back of the net in transition.

Following this initial goal, Lewis continued to put her offensive skills on full display, tacking on two more to the scores table as the sole scorer of the quarter. Courtesy of her efforts, P-P led 3-0 at the end of the first frame.

Other Sagehens quickly joined the action in the second quarter, as Henderson, Warner, Worthington and Landauer completely blew open the game on the offensive end. While Vomvas shut down the goal on the defensive side of things, Sweeney added on another goal towards the final minutes of the first half to make it 11-0, with P-P scoring eight in the quarter.

The third quarter featured the same domination from the Sagehen side. Lewis knocked in her fifth and sixth goals in the afternoon towards the later half of the frame, earning her career-high while also assisting Landauer on her second goal.

P-P proceeded to score six in the third and pushed on two more scores in the final quarter of action, while RIT earned a consolation goal to tally the final score at 19-1.

Now with a 3-0 SCIAC record and on a five-game winning streak overall to begin the season, the Sagehens will next face Cal Lutheran on the road, looking to maintain their perfection in conference play on Saturday, Mar. 12.