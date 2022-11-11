Scripps, Pomona announce post-Thanksgiving mandatory testing; Pitzer, Harvey Mudd to require booster

With COVID-19 cases rising and a busy travel season looming, several 5Cs announced updates to testing and booster requirements.

On Tuesday, Shawnice Ross, Scripps College’s student affairs service coordinator, emailed students that everyone outside a 90-day-infection period must test this week since the college did not meet its 15 percent voluntary testing threshold last week.

Pomona College announced in an email sent to the class of 2025 that it also did not reach its 15 percent testing quota. Consequently, the class was required to test once from Nov. 8 to 11 ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving break requirement.

“As mentioned in yesterday’s email from Dean Hickson, a cohort of students will be required to test each week that we don’t achieve 15 percent of the total student population optionally testing,” Sophomore Class Dean Cassandra Godinez said in the Nov. 9 email.

Pomona announced plans to require students to test weekly for the two weeks following Thanksgiving break, President G. Gabrielle Starr said in a Monday email to the community.

These upcoming testing requirements follow Pomona’s COVID-19 policy for this semester, which states that all students must test once weekly for two weeks after every break.

While Pitzer College hasn’t announced any changes to its current testing requirements, Sandra Vasquez, vice president for student affairs, emailed students Oct. 28 that they must receive their boosters prior to returning to campus from winter break or before Jan. 9, whichever date comes first.

Pitzer’s Office of Student Affairs told TSL via phone that Pitzer would likely implement mandatory testing upon students’ return following Thanksgiving break. The college’s current COVID-19 policy states that students will test after returning from winter break, spring break “and other breaks as determined necessary by the College.”

Harvey Mudd College announced its booster requirement two weeks ago after a spike in cases, but along with Claremont McKenna College, it has not announced any testing requirements following Thanksgiving break.

Harvey Mudd’s Division of Student Affairs was unaware whether Harvey Mudd would implement mandatory testing following Thanksgiving.

Claremont McKenna’s Dean of Students Office said via phone that Claremont McKenna is waiting to hear back from the COVID-19 Compliance Committee to decide whether to implement mandatory testing after break.