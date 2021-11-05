Pomona announces four domestic programs for fall 2022

Pomona College’s study abroad office announced that it will offer domestic programs beginning fall 2022, according to an Oct. 22 email to students from Lindsey Sasaki Kogasaka, the assistant director of international programs.

Pomona previously only had approved international programs, although some students did utilize Claremont McKenna College’s domestic programs in both Washington, D.C. and Silicon Valley. The office was renamed the International and Domestic Programs Office and hired a new domestic program advisor, Maria Rivera, according to the email.

Remote global partnership courses will again be offered in the spring semester, Sasaki Kogasaka added. She cited that 17 out of 18 students enrolled in such courses last spring said they would recommend their course to their peers, while 72 percent said their course helped them develop their ability to understand global perspective.

“Even as programs abroad resume, we understand that some of you are still reluctant or unable to travel. We hope these courses give you an opportunity to engage with people, ideas, and perspectives around the world without leaving Claremont this spring,” she said.

The application deadline for spring 2022 global partnership courses is Nov. 19.

With most fall 2022 study abroad deadlines in February, the office has officially begun advising and information sessions and has opened the application, which now includes four approved domestic programs plus the two CMC programs.

The domestic exchanges are partnerships with Spelman College, Swarthmore College or Colby College. There is also a “Semester in Environmental Science” at the Ecosystems Center of the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, which can take up to five Pomona students in a semester.

Moving forward with study abroad is ultimately contingent on decisions made by the Travel Risk Advisory Committee and the International and Domestic Programs Committee, Sasaki Kogasaka said. The FAQ on Pomona’s website says that the final determination for the fall will come in summer 2022.

Pomona does not sponsor travel to countries with a U.S. Department of State Travel Advisory at Level 4 (Do Not Travel) and is “unlikely” to approve travel to countries at Level 3 (Reconsider Travel). However, the Travel Risk Advisory Committee will “assess and consider” these Level 3 countries on a case-by-case basis, according to the FAQ. Any students approved to participate in a program in a country with a Level 3 advisory will be required, along with their parent or guardian, to sign a waiver accepting the risk involved.

The FAQ said that Pomona will also not support study abroad in any countries with a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Warning Level 3 (Avoid Nonessential Travel) and/or COVID-19 Travel Health Notice Level 4 (Very High).

Pitzer College is once again offering its international programs in Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Nepal and southern Africa for the spring semester, according to its study abroad office.

Siena Swift PO ’22 is intending to major in politics. She is from Kailua, Hawai’i and is a news staff writer.