Pomona Board of Trustees votes to freeze tuition

Pomona College will freeze tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year at 2019-2020 levels, the college board of trustees voted Friday. The measure keeps on-campus tuition — not including fees and other expenses — at $54,380.

The decision is “one of a series of steps to assist students and families during this period of hardship,” Pomona President G. Gabrielle Starr and other administrators told students via email Thursday, citing the major economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

This action reverses a 3.5 percent increase, or $1,904, that had been announced before classes went online, according to the email.

The college will also temporarily waive the minimum student contribution fee of $1,900 to $2,200 — required of most domestic students receiving financial aid to help pay for some college costs — and replace it with a scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Administrators said the measure will provide “additional, temporary economic support during a time of crisis.”

The email specified that Pomona will provide students who do not qualify for federal CARES Act funding, like undocumented, DACA and international students, with funding from the college’s own resources.

Pomona is the first of the Claremont Colleges to publicly announce a tuition freeze.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

