Pomona suspends fall 2020 study abroad

Pomona College will suspend all fall 2020 study abroad programs, Director of Study Abroad Nicole Desjardins Gowdy announced Monday in an email to study abroad applicants.

“The College has determined that we cannot confidently and safely support study abroad for the Fall 2020 semester,” Gowdy said.

The college has not yet made a decision about whether students will be able to study abroad in the spring. It is unclear when an official decision will be announced to students.

Gowdy said the announcement was made in order to give students as much time as possible to revise plans for the fall semester and for future study abroad. Students can reach out to the Office of Study Abroad to request deferral to spring 2021 or fall 2021 by June 8.

But if students aren’t sure whether to defer, the college will work with students individually.

“If you need more time to decide, please let us know and we will be happy to work with you within the term deadlines and within the deferral timelines granted by your program provider or host university,” Gowdy said.

Pomona typically supports 62 study abroad programs in 37 countries, according to Pomona’s website. Almost half of students study abroad before graduating, the website says.

The decision comes after Harvey Mudd College canceled fall study abroad in April. Pitzer College, Claremont McKenna College and Scripps College have yet to announce possible cancellations of fall study abroad programs.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

