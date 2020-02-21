Pitzer Student Senate announces spring election results; low voter turnout

The recent Pitzer Student Senate election marks a new low in voter turnout in recent years.

Campus-wide voter turnout was only 15 percent, according to election results published by the Senate Feb. 13.

Those elected included Lily Fillwalk PZ ’22 for vice president of external affairs; Owen Keiser PZ ’22 for vice president of internal affairs; Thyra Herrmann PZ ’21 as an environmental representative; and members of the Academic Planning Committee and Campus Aesthetics Committee: Iris Shi PZ ’21 and Alice Shi PZ ’23 respectively.

In spring 2018, according to previous TSL coverage, Pitzer’s elections attracted 21.5 percent turnout, the lowest of any 5C that semester. That rate increased to 32 percent for the election the following fall.

“I think we can definitely improve our turnout,” Becca Zimmerman PZ ’21, who was appointed to the Curriculum Committee, said via email. “It’s about getting our students to feel like Senate is a place where their voice can be both heard and amplified.”

The spring election “serve[s] to fill vacancies,” according to the Senate website. An executive board election and general election will take place later in the semester.

Advertisements

This article was last updated Feb. 21 at 12:30 a.m.

Advertisements