Pitzer to mandate booster shots in response to new variant

Pitzer College will require all students to get booster shots and negative PCR tests before returning for the spring semester, citing the rise of the omicron variant as a source of concern.

Students are required to get booster shots and update their vaccination status by Jan. 11, Vice President of Student Affairs Sandra Vasquez said in an email Friday.

All Pitzer students are also expected to show proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of move-in by Jan. 18, a requirement that will be shared so far by Claremont McKenna College,

In a recent change to CDC travel requirements, international travelers to the US will have to show a negative test no more than one day before travel, regardless of vaccination status.

“Given the rapid COVID-19 surge we are seeing across the nation and at institutions of higher education, we must remain vigilant and take necessary steps to help proactively protect ourselves, each other, and our greater community,” Vasquez said.

For students who are unable to obtain booster shots before returning to campus, Student Health Services will host vaccination clinics during the first two weeks of classes.

The other 5Cs have yet to announce requirements relating to booster doses, but administrators have repeatedly said they’re considering them.

“We do strongly recommend that all members of our community get the booster shot if you are able, especially given that the omicron variant does seem able to cause breakthrough infections in people who have been fully vaccinated,” the Harvey Mudd College president’s cabinet said in a Dec. 10 update. “As we finalize our plans related to boosters and the spring semester, we will update you.”

Pitzer also announced plans to up its testing frequency to twice a week for the first two weeks of the spring semester. The college also recommended viral tests within 3 to 5 days of travel.

Vasquez urged students staying in winter break housing provided by the college to enhance masking efforts, including in both indoor and outdoor spaces.

The college also asked students to avoid travel to destinations where the CDC says non-essential travel is not recommended.

Responding to the recent surge in cases and anticipation of the holiday season, California’s Department of Public Health announced a statewide mask mandate irrespective of vaccination status. The new requirements will apply to counties outside of Los Angeles County that previously did not require masks in indoor public places.

According to Claremont McKenna College administrators, L.A. County public health officials were “highly complimentary” of the 5Cs’ COVID-19 protocols in a meeting following last week’s surge in cases, expressing “confidence in our ability to mitigate further campus spread.”