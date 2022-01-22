three images of tree damage
PHOTOS: Wind storm wreaks damage across campus

Updated Jan. 22 at 11:08 a.m.

A major wind storm knocked out power to the 5Cs Friday night, toppling trees and causing significant damage across the campuses.

At Pomona College, gusts caused a new outdoor dining tent at Bixby Plaza outside Frary Dining Hall to collapse, scattering tables and chairs around the pavement. Nearby, a tree fell on top of Clark I residence hall, although it appeared to cause minimal damage to the building.

a broken tent with tables and chairs scattered
A large tent at Pomona College’s Bixby Plaza. (Anushe Engineer • The Student Life)
a tree fallen on a dorm building
A tree fell on Pomona's Clark I residence hall. (Anushe Engineer • The Student Life)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Several trees were uprooted on Pomona’s Marston Quad, including one that tore up the sidewalk and lay strewn across the intersection of Fourth Street and College Avenue across from the President’s House.

a tree blocks the intersection outside carnegie hall
A fallen tree tore up the sidewalk and fell across the entire intersection of Fourth Street and College Avenue. (Jasper Davidoff • The Student Life)
the pomona college banner on big bridges partially fallen
Winds knocked askew the Pomona College banner at Bridges Auditorium. (Jasper Davidoff • The Student Life)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scripps College saw downed trees tear up outdoor classrooms across the grounds, including on the Tiernan Field.

Damage to outdoor classrooms was evident along Scripps’ Tiernan Field. (Anushe Engineer • The Student Life)
A collapsed classroom tent at Scripps College.
Wind damage destroyed tents set up throughout Scripps. (Anushe Engineer • The Student Life)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pitzer College, which saw a tree on its Mounds central quad downed just months ago, also saw yet another one uprooted.

tree on top of bench
A tree collapsed on top of a bench at Scripps College. (Anushe Engineer • The Student Life)
tree uprooted on a field
A tree was uprooted at Pitzer College. (Anushe Engineer • The Student Life)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Power has since been restored to the campuses, but the full extent of the damage still remains unclear.

The National Weather Service extended a high wind warning for the San Gabriel Valley until 3 p.m. Saturday, warning of damaging gusts up to 65 miles per hour along the foothills.

As the morning unfolded, crews began to tackle the storm’s remnants. Campus Safety asked students in an alert to “please try your best to stay inside your living areas” so workers could clear the affected areas.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

