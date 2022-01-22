PHOTOS: Wind storm wreaks damage across campus

Updated Jan. 22 at 11:08 a.m.

A major wind storm knocked out power to the 5Cs Friday night, toppling trees and causing significant damage across the campuses.

At Pomona College, gusts caused a new outdoor dining tent at Bixby Plaza outside Frary Dining Hall to collapse, scattering tables and chairs around the pavement. Nearby, a tree fell on top of Clark I residence hall, although it appeared to cause minimal damage to the building.

Several trees were uprooted on Pomona’s Marston Quad, including one that tore up the sidewalk and lay strewn across the intersection of Fourth Street and College Avenue across from the President’s House.

Scripps College saw downed trees tear up outdoor classrooms across the grounds, including on the Tiernan Field.

Pitzer College, which saw a tree on its Mounds central quad downed just months ago, also saw yet another one uprooted.

Power has since been restored to the campuses, but the full extent of the damage still remains unclear.

The National Weather Service extended a high wind warning for the San Gabriel Valley until 3 p.m. Saturday, warning of damaging gusts up to 65 miles per hour along the foothills.

As the morning unfolded, crews began to tackle the storm’s remnants. Campus Safety asked students in an alert to “please try your best to stay inside your living areas” so workers could clear the affected areas.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.