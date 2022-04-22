Henderson in the P-P record books twice following dominant Sagehen win over Cal Lu

Following a dominant 23-0 shutout win against Cal Lutheran, the Pomona-Pitzer lacrosse team continues their perfect season by improving to 10-0 in conference play and 13-0 overall.

After passing Aubrey Douglass PZ ’16 for most assists in a single regular season and netting the game-winning overtime goal in a tight Sixth Street rivalry game, attacking midfielder Shoshi Henderson PO ’25 had another historic performance against the Regals. She tallied 13 assists on the night, the most recorded in a single regulation game for P-P.

Midfielder Caroline Worthington PO ’23 and attacker Eloise Cherian PO ’23 also proved vital in the Sagehens’ win. Worthington contributed 5 goals and an assist on the night, while Cherian found the back of the net four times.

Right from the opening whistle, P-P crushed Cal Lutheran’s defense. After Maggie Sweeney PO ’22 drew an early draw control, she dealt an inside pass to Worthington for the first score, 14 seconds into the game.

This early momentum proved fatal for the Regals. The Sagehen offense quickly caught fire following the first goal, as Eleanor Mackey PO ’22, Carly Sullivan PZ ’23, Claire LeBlanc PO ’23 and Cherian all got in on the scoring action for P-P. Their efforts totaled eleven goals on eleven assists, and the team also dominated the Regals on defense to close out the first quarter.

Following a six-point second quarter to close out the first half 17-0, the Sagehens kept their composure by not giving in. Despite their lead, P-P still capitalized on offense by showing strong defensive efforts, crushing their competition through the final two quarters.

Looking to complete a perfect season with two games left in the regular season, the Sagehens will face conference opponents Occidental at home Saturday afternoon, having won the first meeting 20-4.