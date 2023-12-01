OPINION: Beyond Taylor’s jets: How Claremont students can pave the way for climate justice

With the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28) around the corner, the media is bringing attention to inequities in the causes and effects of climate change between wealthy and poorer nations. However, these inequities can also be seen within wealthy nations like the United States. Consider the case of popular celebrities and their carbon footprint — Taylor Swift, one of the most beloved artists of our generation, has been reported to have the highest carbon emission among celebrities due to her private jet usage, emitting 1,928 times more than the average person. Even more than direct lifestyle impacts, a 2023 study showed that the investment choices of the wealthy significantly contribute to climate change. Wealthy individuals and companies tend to, knowingly or not, invest in fossil fuels and high-emissions companies, leading to more environmental problems.

The point here is not to single out individuals or assign blame, but rather to highlight a systemic issue that requires collective action and awareness. For Claremont students, this inequality presents a responsibility considering most Claremont graduates are likely to join the top 1 percent of income earners worldwide, according to the 2-year median earnings of Pomona College students. As future influencers, Claremont students must recognize their role in advocating for sustainable practices and influencing their network towards climate action.



Students who come from wealthy backgrounds should engage with their families and network about the realities of climate change and the ethical responsibility that people with affluence hold. A 2019 study by Matthew Goldberg, a researcher at Yale University, found that such discussions lead to pro-climate attitudes. These students should use family gatherings, vacations and even business meetings as an opportunity to bring up the topic of climate change and suggest initiatives — such as divestment from high-emission companies — to fight climate change.

One effective strategy for having these conversations is using social proof. For example, you can highlight examples of other affluent people who are committed to a greener lifestyle. You can also mention facts from trusted climate scientists and personal stories from your peers to evoke empathy. It is essential to try to find a common ground by not just telling them to change their ways, but also providing them with a greener alternative. Avoiding blame and focusing on solutions can help reduce defensiveness and inspire them to change for a greener earth.

However, the responsibility doesn’t just lie with students from affluent backgrounds. Those of us who come from low-income backgrounds also have a very important part to play. As Claremont students, we are in a unique position where our network is not only built of students with affluent backgrounds, but also extends to a future network of very influential people — ranging from employers and work colleagues to contacts in graduate school. To support climate initiatives, we should use every opportunity to discuss climate change with these peers so that they can then influence their network to work towards a greener earth.

Some ways that you can do this is by discussing your personal stories and experiences with climate change, or any other personal stories you may have heard. Research shows that people listen to anecdotal evidence more than facts when it concerns personally relevant issues.



Regardless of your financial background, it is crucial to use the foot-in-the-door technique — starting with small discussions before talking about more significant issues and actions — if you encounter resistance. For example, instead of jumping straight into a conversation about personal carbon emissions, start by talking about personal experiences with extreme or unusual weather events or noticeable changes in local nature. You could share a story about a hike where you saw less wildlife or an event that was impacted by severe weather. This personalizes the issue and makes it more tangible and less overwhelming, which can open the door to broader discussions about climate change and individual responsibilities.



It’s normal to question if individual efforts, especially for those who are less wealthy, truly make a difference. Why should we all bear responsibility for the environmental problems caused largely by the affluent? However, it’s important to note that climate change is a complex issue that requires collective action at all levels. Every single action matters!



After graduation, most Claremont students will have the influence, network and finances to help in the fight against climate change. Use it to advocate for sustainable practices within your domain by promoting eco-friendly business models, supporting sustainability in corporate decision-making, working in domains directly combating the effects of climate change and most importantly, encouraging divestment from high-emission companies.

Remember, the disproportionate impact of climate change requires more than mere recognition. It is time for the rich to match their footprint with responsibility.

David De Souza PO ’24 is from Benin, West Africa. He loves working out and listening to RNB in his free time.