Kicking off Black History Month with ‘The Black Experience In Design’

To mark the beginning of Black History Month, the Hive and Office of Black Student Affairs (OBSA) worked together to co-host and present a panel of several prominent figures to discuss what it means to be Black in the design world. Those on the panel included Kareem Collie, Lesley-Ann Noel, Jennifer White-Johnson, Quinlin Messenger and Christopher Rudd, who all work together in conversation to break down the complex discussions.

Based on the book “The Black Experience In Design,” which shares the experiences of Black identities in a multitude of practices, the panelists formed a space in which conversation could flow freely.

Collie, a co-editor of the book and former Hive faculty member, explained that he wanted to “help build the Hive,” by centering human experiences.

Using the Hive as the meeting space for these conversations created a unique opportunity as it enabled students and faculty to flow into the room and learn from the discussion being held. Creating an environment of communal gathering, the Hive and the panelists opened the conversation to anyone willing to listen.

Although the panelists were focused on the book, they also took the time to touch on the significant moments for people of color today outside of the design world.

Before diving into the book, Collie took a moment to discuss the recent passing of Tyre Nichols due to police brutality. Nichols was a 29-year-old Black man, father, nature photographer and avid skateboarder that was stopped by police in Memphis, Tennessee and was beaten by police to the point of death. With the recent release of the footage, each of the panelists took a moment to hold space for Nichols’ story and say a few words on the recent spotlight on police brutality.

As the panelists discussed the loss of Nichols’ life, they reflected on a year ago when they released the book at the same time as the passing of George Floyd. Using the space they had together to review the progression of the year, the panelists provided a sense of safety to share their personal stories that many of these violent police attacks continue to strip away from Black communities.





Collie explained that he hoped this event would be, “bringing human centered design lens and approach to a liberal arts institution.” With this initial conversation as the foundation for the rest of their discussion to evolve, the time of remembrance they highlighted was able to form a comforting space for all identities to listen with compassion and learn.

Turning the focus on the book, one panelist, Lesley-Ann Noel, a co-editor of “The Black Experience In Design” and author of the soon-to-be-released book “Design Social Change,” directed the conversation towards using design as a response to violence. By evoking conversations of change, Noel allowed the audience to design their own future, or “utopia” as she described, that looked beyond the present issues towards solutions in the future.

The conversation that continued to flow between the panelists further enhanced this future as Black experiences came to the forefront of the conversation. Bringing their own advice and perspectives to serious conversations fostered an inviting scene that continued to draw the audience in.

One attendee of the event, Margaret Kraus SC ’22 described that she went to “hear perspectives from Black designers.”

Events such as these create unique platforms that allow underrepresented voices to share their stories. Another story that flourished in the space was about the ableist systems in society today. White-Johnson, an art activist and design educator, shared experiences of design that allowed neurodivergent people to create relationships with others. Specifically, she mentioned the intersection of neurodivergence and Blackness as a perspective that often gets overlooked.

By looking at a very specific situation, the panelists were able to further develop their thoughts together and form a collective understanding of ways to function in the world as a Black individuals.

“[This event] helps students who are looking for ways to contribute positively to the world in creative fields,” Kraus added, “how [I can] still make creative work that feels like it’s going to help me support myself, help me speak to the world and make changes in a sustainable way.”

This concept of creative works and design that evokes change was a common theme throughout the discussion as acts of resistance were continuously discovered and defined. Black History Month is an act of resistance in itself, and the panelists found ways to continue to explore their communal experiences.

As an inspirational, powerful and thought-provoking beginning to Black History Month, this event started a conversation that created a path for the upcoming events throughout the month. Kraus describes the event best by saying “perspectives like this help be a guiding light for people who are trying to do the right thing.”

To learn more about the book, order a copy of The Black Experience In Design: Identity, Expression & Reflection here! Also join OBSA for more Black History Month events that are to come in the future.