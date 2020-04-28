Harvey Mudd plans to provide off-campus housing, if students allowed back in fall

Harvey Mudd College has contracted with off-campus apartments to provide housing for approximately 70 students for fall 2020, if students return to campus.

If students return for in-person class in fall 2020, the college is planning to reduce density in the residence halls by eliminating rooms housing more than two students, Dean of Students Anna Gonzalez told students via email Tuesday. All students will be placed in singles or be paired with one roommate only.

This would leave the college with a shortage of about 69 beds on campus. To mitigate the shortage, the college has contracted with Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments to provide off-campus housing for the fall semester only.

“We hope to have a scenario that will allow us to reopen in the fall,” Gonzalez said. “To that end, we are working on solutions that will allow our community to continue practicing physical distancing if we were to have the option to have the HMC residential experience.”

The apartments are located 1 mile from campus, at the corner of Monte Vista Ave and W Arrow Route. Each apartment has three single bedrooms, three private bathrooms and a half-bath, Gonzalez said.

Seniors and students planning to study abroad in the spring will be given priority to live in the apartments. If not enough students volunteer, the college will determine which students who are placed in triple and quad spaces after room draw will live off-campus.

“We do not know how popular this option will be and we are looking for as many volunteers as possible,” Gonzalez said.

“I know it’s not going to solve all the problems that coming back to campus can create, but I think it’s a good first step that we can take to help make sure campus is as safe as possible so we can come back in the fall,” ASCMC President Kyle Grace HM ’21 told TSL via message.

In an email to students April 22, Claremont McKenna College President Hiram Chodosh said CMC is planning for “more dispersed living arrangements through options we have obtained to expand housing.” He did not explain what those options were.

Scripps College, Pitzer College and Pomona College have not yet made any public announcements about providing students with off-campus housing in the fall.

This article was updated April 28, 2020 at 10:55 a.m.

