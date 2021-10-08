Playlist: “Existential Dread on a Foggy Day”

Since the weather god recently decided to curse Claremont with spooky fog instead of the typical 90-plus-degree-weather, I’ve found myself wandering campus staring wistfully into the distance, pondering life and trying to embrace this changing weather. Here’s a playlist for that feeling.

“Sunday (feat. Frank Ocean)” by Earl Sweatshirt – While fog definitely isn’t the “west coast weather” Frank is referring to, this song’s steady beat and smooth vocals give the feeling of trudging through dewy grass on the way to class.

“Short and Sweet – Bon Iver Remix” by Brittany Howard – If you’re a fan of Labrinth’s soundtrack for “Euphoria,” you’re sure to ascend to a new dimension as Howard’s echoing voice swirls around your ears. Listen to it while you question your life choices — if you dare.

“Soup” by Issy Wood – After questioning your life choices, sit down with a nice bowl of warm soup, (I prefer Mallot’s butternut squash) letting the soup and song warm your soul.

“Do You Realize??” by The Flaming Lips – After listening to a sad-sounding existential song perhaps you would like to be picked up by a happy-sounding existential song? Then this is the song for you.

“California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & The Papas – For when you’re dreaming of the warmer California days or maybe just wishing you had packed more than just a sweatshirt.

“the lakes – original version” by Taylor Swift – Not really sure what “I bathe in cliffside pools / with my calamitous love and insurmountable grief” means but it sounds deep and existential. Also I need to include at least one Taylor Swift song in this playlist or the Swifties will come for me.

“Oom Sha La La” by Haley Heynderickx -“I’ve barely been to college” is perhaps the most relatable lyric from any song on this playlist, especially for all you first and second-years (or even juniors).

“Sweater Weather” by The Neighbourhood – Self-explanatory.

“Colors and Shapes” by Mac Miller – On this song recently re-released for streaming services, Mac contemplates his existence and our capitalist society, ultimately deciding to let go of trying to control everything.

“A Couple Things” by Kate Bollinger – The perfect pick-me-up after all of these downers, reminding you that just like the fog, all your problems are temporary.

To listen to the playlist on Spotify, click here.