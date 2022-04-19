Collins east entrance floods after underground pipe damage

Claremont McKenna College’s Collins Dining Hall experienced partial flooding Monday morning after an underground hot water pipe broke.

The flooding at Collins affected the east lobby and caused the dish room to be temporarily disabled, Erin Watkins, associate vice president for finance and treasurer, told the CMC community in an email Monday morning. Repairs have already begun in the affected areas.

Collins only offered grab-and-go dining options for lunch and dinner Monday for students only. Faculty and staff have been “restricted from using Collins … due to the need to restrict traffic flow,” Watkins said, and students were asked to use the dining hall’s west entrance.

Students were also given alternative lunch options for Monday, including at Harvey Mudd College’s Hoch-Shanahan Dining Commons, where up to 200 tickets would be distributed by CMC dean of students staff on a first-come, first-served basis, Watkins said. Additionally, grab-and-go options were also available at The Hub, at Claremont Graduate University’s Hagelbarger’s Cafe and from food trucks.

For dinner, up to 200 CMC students were offered tickets for Pomona College’s Frary Dining Hall.

CMC said it would notify faculty and staff when Collins is available for them to use again.

Earlier this month, students in the basement of Pomona College’s Mudd Hall had to evacuate their rooms at 10 p.m. after a water sprinkler was accidentally triggered and flooded several rooms in the basement, leading to property damage and sleepless nights for several students.