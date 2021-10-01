Edwards shines in CMS football’s win against No. 18 Chapman

Following its 34-10 rout of Lewis & Clark earlier this month, the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps football team controlled the momentum versus Chapman using its running game, comfortably edging out the Panthers 29-21 on Saturday.

In just the fourth game of his collegiate career, running back Justin Edwards CM ’25 had a stellar performance behind the solid blocking of the Stags’ offensive line. He tallied one touchdown in each quarter while rushing for 204 yards on 32 carry attempts overall.

The Stags also had an impressive showing in their passing game. Quarterback Holden Thomas CG ’21 posted a solid 14 for 20 performance and threw for 164 passing yards, connecting with wide receiver Anderson Cynkar CM ’25 for five receptions totaling 87 yards.

In the opening quarter, the Stags paced themselves by nickeling and diming down the field with a combination of passing and running plays focused around Edwards. After Thomas threw a 12-yard completion to Cynkar in a clutch fourth-and-2 situation, Edwards muscled his way into the end zone to complete a long 75 yard, seven-minute drive.

After an interception from defensive back Kirby Baynes CM ’25 on the following Chapman offensive possession, the Stags stomped down the field and gained a successful field goal attempt, ending the first quarter up 9-0.

The majority of the second period featured a series of three-and-outs from both offenses, kicking punt after punt through nine minutes of play. After the scoring drought, CMS drew up seven consecutive running schemes featuring Edwards and running back Joshua Martinez HM ’25, capped off with an Edwards touchdown.

On the flip side, the Stags continued their defensive coverage against the Panthers for the remainder of the first half, leaving Chapman scoreless at halftime and leading 15-0.

The Panthers bounced back strongly to begin the second half with a 32-yard pass play, storming down the field and into the end zone to cut the CMS lead in half, but the Stags instantly responded with a 55-yard run by Edwards, the largest play of the night.

Edwards punched in his third touchdown, extending the lead back to 15. Immediately following this momentum shift, Chapman switched quarterbacks and produced another six-point scoring drive to end the third period.

The Stags remained composed and maintained their lead through the rest of their match. After a punt from Grant Braught CM ’22 and a quick three-and-out from Chapman, CMS had excellent field position on their next offensive drive.

The Stags then proceeded to punch the ball straight into the endzone, featuring a key 24-yard completion by Thomas and the five-yard TD run by Edwards to seal off his standout performance.

After winning three of its four games in September, CMS will head into interconference competition starting this weekend against Redlands.