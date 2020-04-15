EDITORIAL BOARD: Pomona shutting out students, reporters from faculty grading meeting is unacceptable

With students dispersed around the globe due to COVID-19, the discussion of grading policies for the spring semester has recently become a heated, important topic among 5C students.

With Pitzer College, Scripps College and Harvey Mudd College announcing their updated policies in the last week, Pomona College scheduled a 12 p.m. Zoom faculty meeting today to vote on a proposed motion to grade students on a universal pass/no record/incomplete basis.

Pomona’s faculty meetings are generally open to all students and TSL reporters. But after TSL staffers joined the meeting today at the invitation of Pomona President G. Gabrielle Starr’s secretary, Starr asked all students, including TSL reporters, to leave, saying that the meeting was only open to voting members of the faculty.

This is completely unacceptable.

In the last two weeks, Stephanie Navarro, Starr’s secretary, let a TSL reporter join three separate faculty meetings, before also sending the reporter today’s meeting invitation. Further, TSL received confirmation from Faculty Executive Committee member Dan O’Leary that reporters could attend remote faculty meetings.

“TSL has always been welcomed to our in-person faculty meetings in Rose Hills [Theatre], and I wouldn’t expect things to be different with online meetings, other than gaining access to the Zoom link and ensuring its respectful use,” O’Leary told a TSL reporter via email last Thursday.

For Starr to backtrack and change course at the beginning of the meeting is an inappropriate response, and a decision made directly to keep students in the dark. It’s irresponsible and thoughtless — a direct kick in the teeth to the students whose lives will be so impacted by whatever policy the faculty decide on.

This meeting will clearly have gigantic implications for students’ courses and lives, both this semester and in the long term. Students have the right to know what the faculty are discussing, and how they reach their decisions, especially on this issue.

Starr did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

