CMS men’s and women’s cross-country sweep team titles at P-P Invitational

From left Will Kimball CM ‘22, Oliver Pick HM ‘25 and Adam Wilkinson CM ‘22 pace each other during the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational on Oct. 9. (Justin Sleppy • The Student Life)

After posting impressive second and first-place finishes at NCAA Pre-Nationals the previous week, the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps male and female cross-country teams put their dominance on display at Saturday’s Pomona-Pitzer Invitational, both placing first in team competition.  

Kai Gundlach CM ‘24 races the last 100 meters of the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational on Oct. 9. (Justin Sleppy • The Student Life)

On the men’s side, CMS comfortably edged out the runner-up Azusa Pacific by 16 points, earning 32 points to win the title. Stevie Steinberg HM ’22 was the first Stag to cross the 8K finish line in third place, while Kyril Van Schendel CM ’22 followed close behind and ended fourth. 

Kyril Van Schendel CM ‘22 sprints towards the finish line at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational on Oct. 9. (Justin Sleppy • The Student Life)

Three more Stags finished within the top 11 to secure a victory at the meet, with Will Kimball CM ’21 finishing ninth, Oliver Pick HM ’25 placing tenth and Miles Christensen HM ’22 ending eleventh. 

From left Natalie Bitetti CM ‘24, Meredith Bloss HM ‘23 and Riley Harmon SC ‘22 run together during the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational on Oct. 9. (Justin Sleppy • The Student Life)

For the women, the Athenas blew away their competition by earning a near-perfect score of 18, while second-place Westmont followed far behind at 81 points. With six women placing within the first 10 finishers of the race, CMS has now achieved two consecutive team titles dating back to the pre-Nationals meet.

From left Mallorie Jenne HM ’23, Laura Zimmer CM ’24, Carson McVay SC ’23 and Brooklyn Button CM ’22 run together at the start of the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational on Oct. 9. (Justin Sleppy • The Student Life)

The trio of Riley Harmon SC ’22, Meredith Bloss HM ’23 and Natalie Bitetti CM ’24 shone brightest of all the runners, finishing first, second and third, respectively, at the meet.  

 

Brooklyn Button CM ‘22 runs towards the finish line of the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational on Oct. 9. (Justin Sleppy • The Student Life)

Looking forward, the two teams will next participate in the SCIAC Championships hosted by Pomona-Pitzer on Saturday, Oct. 30. 

