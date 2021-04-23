Claremont McKenna begins limited, in-person campus tours

Claremont McKenna College is the first Claremont College restarting its in-person campus tours for prospective students, the college announced in a Tuesday Instagram post.

The decline in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County and fewer restrictions allowed CMC to bring prospective students onto its campus, the first time since the college closed its campus 13 months ago.

The tours will allow prospective students to get a taste of what campus is like during an admissions process that has otherwise been completely virtual.

On their Instagram, CMC said students will get “a peek at the expansive athletic facility, Roberts Pavilion; a stroll by the popular picnic spot, ‘Green Beach’ and a personal greeting from CMC President Hiram Chodosh.”

With many other schools in California continuing to only hold virtual tours, CMC’s ability to give in-person tours gives them an advantage over other colleges, a Monday Los Angeles Times article wrote. The University of Southern California usually gets more than 100,000 students coming to their campus for tours and Kirk Brennan, director of admission at USC, noted that students who go on tours are more likely to commit.

Like other Claremont Colleges, CMC also offers a wide variety of online programming for students who are unable to attend an in-person tour such as live virtual tours, virtual information sessions and an online opportunity to explore campus.